Convertibles Are A Lot Of Fun Until You Get Caught In The Rain Like These Young Ladies

Driving a convertible is a lot of fun, but it comes with risk.

This TikToker found that out the hard way when she got caught in the rain in her Hellcat convertible and had trouble getting the top up. Her friend recorded the incident, and it is hilarious.

The video starts out showing the driver pulled over with rainwater falling all over inside the convertible. The girls say, “We don’t know what we used to take it down. We had to pull over because it started raining. We don’t know how to put the roof back on.”

The ladies are clearly panicking, trying to figure out what to do. The video goes on with them saying, “Is it going? Look!”

Finally, they found the button to close the top. But then they can’t figure out how to secure it.

TikTok/secretflofloThey are all going around the car to try to figure out how to get the roof secured in place, “It’s like, not connecting. Oh, push this lever back. This isn’t funny! We need two people. We got one side in, but like I can’t get this side in.”

At least they are having fun with the situation. Eventually, they get the roof secured in place and are back on the road, but then…

The video cuts to them on the road with the caption, “It stopped raining 5 minutes later.” So, what do they do? While driving, they take the roof down again! “Do you think its safe to take off?”

Fortunately, the roof comes off without a hitch. I’ve always heard that taking the top down while driving is dangerous and it can even damage the car.

Luckily, it worked for them and they averted a crisis.

Check out the full video to see all the crazy antics for yourself.

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this funny incident.

This person didn’t even know that the Helcat came as a convertible.

Here is someone who points out that taking the roof off while driving is insane.

This comment sums it up well.

Driving is a privilege, and if you don’t know how to work your vehicle, you shouldn’t be on the road.

Especially with such an expensive vehicle.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁