Coworker Backed Out Of Schedule Switch And Lied About It, So Her Friend At The Airline Canceled Their Shared Vacation

Sometimes a friendship can be so one-sided you’re left wondering why you are even bothering to make an effort with the other person. It’s never a good feeling when you realize that the only person acting like a true friend in this relationship is you.

That is what happened to one man when it began to dawn on him that he always goes to great lengths to make plans with his work friend, and she doesn’t necessarily respect his time in the same way.

In today’s story, an airline employee realized his friend lied to him about being able to trade schedules, then begins to question other parts of their relationship that just don’t add up.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for canceling several plans after a work friend lied about being confused over which shift she was covering? Both me and the friend are over 35 years old and work for a major airline. I am a gay dude. Sometimes when our schedules are published, we will agree to trade our trips around amongst friends. I messaged this friend and offered her a trip with a nice layover, and she agreed she would take it.

It seems like these two work friends have a good system going. But things were about to get complicated between them.

Two days later, when trading became available, I sent her the trip as soon as the system opened and followed up via text to let her know to pick it up. She attempts to pick it up – then makes clear that she can’t because she was awarded a trade with a different system that was for a trip (conveniently) she had really wanted but wasn’t able to hold outright. I know, complex – but would have had to have been something she did consciously for it to happen.

This guy felt truly let down by his friend backing out of their agreed trade. And he wasn’t sure her excuse was entirely honest.

I point out that she could trade out of the trip, and could then pick up the trip she’d committed to from me. She refuses, then said “she really wants this trip” and assumed that I had been referring to a different trip on my schedule. I did push back and said she’d agreed to take this trip, and that in the future if we agree on something like this I’d expect her to follow thru. I looked back in our texts – there was no way she could have been confused because she confirmed the trip date in our text conversation. I SO DISLIKE BEING GASLIT.

And, after this interaction, he began rethinking their whole relationship.

We were supposed to have dinner later that week, which I’d intended on going thru with and having a discussion with her about this. I ended up being filled with anxiety that day and had to cancel a few hours prior, which I did feel badly about just because I didn’t want to waste her evening. During this entire time – I have also been experiencing some serious GI issues for months which ended up with a visit to the emergency room a few weeks back.

Sounds like he wasn’t feeling great in general, and his issues with his friend were only adding to his rotten time.

We’d made plans to go on a trip – but given this health issue and her dishonesty, I made clear (several weeks out) that I would likely be unable to go, today I confirmed my unavailability. She’s since been very distant and when I mentioned being unable to go the first time even said “I haven’t even looked to see if I got the days off,” as if she doesn’t even care we had plans OR that I had booked a hotel using my free night award to do so and asking for nothing from her in return.

He felt taken advantage of, and that she was not holding their relationship in as high regard as he was.

I have been a good friend to this person, supporting them thru a roommate situation she was very upset about, answering long winded texts voicing her frustration, basically being an emotional tampon. Driving this person around to view different neighborhoods, even looking at the place they moved into and assisting them in getting a little bit off the rent (which was inflated). AITA for withdrawing given this kind of behavior on her end?

It appears these two friends aren’t communicating very well, and the guy may be questioning if this friendship is even worth it anymore. But what do the people in the comments on Reddit think?

Opinions were mixed. Some agreed that he had a right to be angry, particularly about her lying to him regarding the schedule trade.

This person agreed with the man’s assessment that his friend was acting selfish and toxic, and recommended cutting her off entirely.

If they are such good friends, they should probably be able to talk these things out.

Sounds like there may be bigger issues at play than just one schedule shift.

Overall, folks were wondering if maybe these two were meant to be friends at all.

It might be time to rethink this work friend.

