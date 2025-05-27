Customer Acted Like A Jerk, So A Delivery Driver Took Their Sweet Time Getting The Food To Him

When are people gonna learn…?

The ruder and pushier you are to service industry workers, the worse your service is gonna be.

It’s true!

Okay, now that we have our life lesson out of the way today, check out this story from Reddit!

We think you might learn something important from it…

Your wings are on the way. “I used to deliver for DoorDash and Grub Hub. I still do on the side but not nearly as much. Back in the day I was putting in constant 8 hour days on top of my day job. Anyone who delivers can tell you it isn’t marvelous. One day in particular I got a really bad customer and I was having a really awful day.

Jeez…

Y’all ever have those days where you work so hard you forget to eat, that was me that day. I got a no tip order, red flag #1, for some wings on a delivery not too far. The man is blowing up my phone being a real jerk which I can handle but this dude was a special breed. I pull up to pick up the order and text him it will be about 15 minutes and the man loses his mind. I wasn’t entertaining that and I had already said I would pick up the order.

Might as well take your time…

I went inside and had a seat. I decided to place an order myself. I ordered some chicken Alfredo and waited for the order. The food was ready after a while and I was in no hurry to deal with this jerk so I sat down and ate and it was good. I picked up his order and left after chatting with the waitress. I get there and he is on the 8th floor of the building of a high end hotel. I left his food just outside arm reach of the door and left.”

If you’re going to be rude, expect to wait!

That food was nice and cold by the time he got it!

