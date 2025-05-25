Customers Annoyed This Store Worker, So They’d Play Music That Was Sure To Get On Their Nerves

I had a friend who used to work at a large entertainment establishment in Chicago and he told me that he would play certain types of music in the building to make people leave depending on what the crowd was like.

That was the first time I heard about “weaponized music.”

Weaponized Music. “From 2015 until 2021, I worked at a store that sold new and pre-owned movies, music, video games and books. Employees were allowed to pick the music playing in the store (we’d take turns) and the only rules were no excessive swearing (and no F bombs at all) and no heavy metal before 6 PM.

If you’ve worked retail then you know just how exhausting customers can be. So to get my revenge I’d weaponize the music, with my go to being film scores. Customers being too bubbly? Here comes the Schindler’s List or Requiem for a Dream score. Kids being annoying and parents not doing anything about it? I’d play something spooky like the Insidious or It Follows scores. Store full of Boomers? Sorry, no AC/DC for you. Instead you’re going to get Battles, Sigur Rós, or Primus’ Willy Wonka album. Also, on the first day my store reopened following the COVID shutdowns I played the 28 Days Later soundtrack.

Never really got any complaints from customers directly, but the look of confusion and/or annoyance on their faces was priceless, and you could feel the vibe of the entire store shift. It’s the little things.”

Play music that people don’t like, and they’ll head for the door!

Simple but effective revenge.

