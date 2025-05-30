Dad Yelled At His Daughter For Not Giving Him Enough Money On His Birthday, So She Stopped Giving Him Any Money Or Gifts At All

It’s insane how ungrateful some people can really be.

This girl shares how her father created a scene over some money and how she stopped getting him gifts from that day!

Check out the full story.

Complain about a gift? You get no more gifts. Other than providing the seed, my dad was more or less useless in my childhood upbringing to now. I honestly don’t feel like I “owe” him anything at this point in my adult life, nor have I ever relied on him for anything (e.g. financial help or parental guidance).

She shares some background stories…

We also grew up fairly poor, so allowance and gifts weren’t really a thing. My childhood weekends and school vacations were spent working at my mom’s restaurant for free (12+ hours a day), so I somewhat earned my keep in case anyone wants to use the “your parents put a roof over your head and food in your stomach” argument. Fast forward 30 years.

This is where it gets bad!

In my culture, it’s customary to give cash in a card instead of a gift. Depending on the occasion, I’d usually give around $200-$500. I never really liked giving my dad money because he just took it for granted and he never reciprocated. I just did so to keep in line with the culture and not be the black sheep of the family. One father’s day a few years ago, I was working long hours and totally forgot to prepare his gift and was running late to the dinner.

UH OH!

Zero time to pick up a card or get cash from the bank. I made do with what I had…grabbed a blank envelope from my office and stuffed the last $100 bill I had in my wallet into the envelope. Dinner goes by as usual and gifts are given to my dad. As we’re leaving the restaurant, my dad pulls me aside, away from the family. He pulls out my torn envelope out of his pocket and shows me the $100 bill I gave him.

That’s INSANE!

He said, and I quote, “Do you think I need $100? What am I going to do with $100? If you’re going to give me this little, you’re better off giving me nothing at all!” He was obviously expecting more cash and this was his loving way of telling me I was being cheap. I was honestly kind of shocked by his extremely rude comment and just shrugged and walked away. I relayed what happened to my mom later that week.

She simply wanted some affection and understanding…

She is much more understanding and she said exactly what I felt…that he should appreciative of anything I give him, especially since he literally gives me nothing when my special occasions come around. That being said, I told her I would heed his advice and never give him anything at all. My mom thought I was joking, but I was serious. My dad’s birthday dinner rolls around and I stayed true to my word and literally got him nothing. I didn’t come completely empty handed though because I brought some paperwork my mom wanted me to review in an envelope.

He brought it upon himself!

When she walked past me to use the restroom, I handed her the envelope which she placed in her purse. According to my mom, my parents got home and were going over the gifts my dad received and he mentioned that he didn’t see anything from me. …but, wait! He said he saw me give my mom an envelope during dinner. Could that be his mystery cash present? NOPE! My mom let him know that it was just her paperwork. I rarely talk to my dad, even when I see him on special occasions. Haven’t brought him a single gift in years and he hasn’t said a word about it.

YIKES! That sounds rough!

How can he be so mean towards his daughter over some money?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the action should have come earlier than it did.

That’s right! This user knows he’s not this girl’s true father.

This user thinks gift giving shouldn’t even be an obligation.

This user shares how this story resembles another story.

This user knows the dad got exactly what he deserved.

If only the dad had been grateful towards the gesture, none of this would have happened.

What a jerk.

