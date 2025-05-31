Delta Airline Passengers Jump In To Assist Crew When Cabin Roof Falls Down Mid-Flight

A Delta flight recently experienced an unexpected technical difficulty shortly after takeoff, and the passengers were called upon to help while crew dealt with the emergency.

As reported on by the TikTok account for @abc7newsbayarea, the problems started once the plane was already in the air.

“Shortly after takeoff there was a loud banging sound and the panel of the roof of the plane came off, crashing down, nearly hitting an older woman seated in the aisle seat in the row ahead of me in 18B,” Thomas Witschy told People magazine.

Last month, Chicago-bound Delta Airlines flight experienced a cosmetic issue inside the cabin before takeoff, in which a ceiling panel partially collapsed mid-flight.

The passengers on the plane helped to hold it in place while the crew worked to fix the problem.

Though this did not affect the plane’s ability to fly, it was forced to return to Atlanta for cabin maintenance.

The passenger who first filmed the video, Thomas Witschy explained that he and two other passengers held it up from their seats until the crew “could get it scotch taped back into position.”

Here’s the full video:

In the comments, people marvel at the state of airplane maintenance these days.

Others were wondering why a minor incident like this is even newsworthy.

Yes, these passengers were very helpful in a disruptive situation, but it was a cosmetic panel.

Still, this commenter think the whole thing is a mountain being made out of a molehill.

This person doesn’t even think the passengers should have helped!

So what, they just let the panel bang onto everyone’s heads? I’m glad I’m not on the plane with this guy!

No wonder flying is so unpleasant these days, when you have to share the plane with folks who won’t even exhibit common courtesy.

The real issue is one of proper maintenance for the aircraft.

These days, plane passengers need to come prepared.

It’s a sad state of affairs.

