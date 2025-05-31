May 31, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Delta Airline Passengers Jump In To Assist Crew When Cabin Roof Falls Down Mid-Flight

by Diana Logan

passengers and flight crew taping airplane ceiling

TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

A Delta flight recently experienced an unexpected technical difficulty shortly after takeoff, and the passengers were called upon to help while crew dealt with the emergency.

As reported on by the TikTok account for @abc7newsbayarea, the problems started once the plane was already in the air.

A hand holding up a panel on the roof of a plane cabin.

TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

“Shortly after takeoff there was a loud banging sound and the panel of the roof of the plane came off, crashing down, nearly hitting an older woman seated in the aisle seat in the row ahead of me in 18B,” Thomas Witschy told People magazine.

Last month, Chicago-bound Delta Airlines flight experienced a cosmetic issue inside the cabin before takeoff, in which a ceiling panel partially collapsed mid-flight.

People holding up a panel on the roof of a plane cabin.

TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

The passengers on the plane helped to hold it in place while the crew worked to fix the problem.

Though this did not affect the plane’s ability to fly, it was forced to return to Atlanta for cabin maintenance.

A plane cabin taped up with yellow tape.

TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

The passenger who first filmed the video, Thomas Witschy explained that he and two other passengers held it up from their seats until the crew “could get it scotch taped back into position.”

Here’s the full video:

@abc7newsbayarea

Passengers aboard a Chicago-bound Delta Airlines flight were forced to hold up a ceiling panel after it partially collapsed on on April 14. Thomas Witschy, who captured this video, said he and two other passengers held it up from their seats until the crew “could get it scotch taped back into position.” The flight returned to Atlanta for cabin maintenance. #planetok #airplane #US #delta #maintenance #cabin #cabincrew #fyp #fypシ #abc7newsbayarea

♬ original sound – ABC7 News

In the comments, people marvel at the state of airplane maintenance these days.Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.53.31 AM Delta Airline Passengers Jump In To Assist Crew When Cabin Roof Falls Down Mid Flight

Others were wondering why a minor incident like this is even newsworthy.

Source: TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

Yes, these passengers were very helpful in a disruptive situation, but it was a cosmetic panel.

Still, this commenter think the whole thing is a mountain being made out of a molehill.

Source: TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

This person doesn’t even think the passengers should have helped!

So what, they just let the panel bang onto everyone’s heads? I’m glad I’m not on the plane with this guy!

Source: TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

No wonder flying is so unpleasant these days, when you have to share the plane with folks who won’t even exhibit common courtesy.

Source: TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

The real issue is one of proper maintenance for the aircraft.

Source: TikTok/@abc7newsbayarea

These days, plane passengers need to come prepared.

It’s a sad state of affairs.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter