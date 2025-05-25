Difficult Roommates Refused To Respect His Home, So He Reminded Them It Was Never Theirs To Begin With

Managing a household means making tough choices, especially when emotions and rent checks are both overdue.

One homeowner-turned-landlord welcomed his sister in to help make ends meet, but one tenant saw it as an invasion instead of a solution.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling my roommates to either leave or stay I (25M) own a house. A married couple lives with me. I charge them rent, and they pay it when they can afford to.

But money started to get tight, so some changes had to be made to their living arrangements.

I have my sister moving in soon to help with slack from their end and so she can move to a new state and start school.

But the existing roommates aren’t happy with these new developments.

The wife of the couple is ticked they have to share a space with a 4th person now. The husband doesn’t care.

So this homeowner puts his foot down.

I told them they can leave (they cannot get an apartment due to some issues with a previous landlord we all had).

I told them they can leave or stay, but they called me an AH because I have taken away one of two rooms they have.

He begins to realize they aren’t really even good roommates to begin with.

They don’t respect my space. I tried to navigate this without being rude. I had to remind them it’s my house, and I do have final say on choices in my house. AITA for potentially forcing them out?

They may have called him selfish, but he knew he was only doing what had to be done.

What did Reddit have to say?

This relationship may have just about run its course.

This user thinks big parts of the story have been left out.

It’s time to start taking this renting thing seriously.

There may be more trouble down the road if this doesn’t get sorted out soon.

He didn’t want to force anyone out, but he couldn’t keep sacrificing his own comfort to avoid conflict.

In the end, it was his home — and his call to make.

