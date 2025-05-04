May 4, 2025 at 6:49 am

‘Do not take hair, nails, and skin growth multivitamins.’ – Woman Said That Taking A Supplement Caused Her To Have Organ Failure

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is pretty scary…

A TikTokker named Jenny posted a video and said that taking a vitamin resulted in her having a serious health scare.

Jenny told viewers, “Do not take hair, nails, and skin growth multivitamins, unless you want to end up like me. In the hospital with organ failure, yellow as a ******* Minion.”

She said that she became jaundiced and that doctors originally thought she had hepatitis.

But the tests for hepatitis kept turning up negative.

Jenny said the doctors asked her about medications and supplements and she said, “I’m on these vitamins because I’ve lost weight and I’m going bald.”

The vitamins she was using were to regrow hair and a doctor told her that she had inadvertently induced liver failure.

Yikes!

Check out the video.

@jennyramirez278

Watch till the end for the vitamin I took & also thank good it’s reversible just can’t take it no more 😭❤️🥺 #liver#jaundice#supplements#liverdamage#herbal#vitamins#hairgrowth

♬ Anxiety – Doechii

Jenny posted a follow-up video and told viewers about the vitamin that allegedly caused her problems.

Check out what she had to say.

@jennyramirez278

Replying to @Seirra Inez Galvez BE CAREFUL TAKING SUPPLEMENTS OF ANY KIND TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR #FYP

♬ original sound – SHOTTAWORLD🌍🩸

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker offered a pro tip.

Let’s hope she makes a quick recovery!

