Driver Was Frustrated That Her Car Only Has 18,000 Miles On It But Her Check Engine Light Came On Anyway

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

A TikTokker named Brooke posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why she’s pretty unhappy due to the fact that the check engine light came on in her Nissan…after only 18,000 miles.

Brooke said her check engine light came on and said that her car only had 18,000 miles on it.

She said, “I can’t even make this **** up, y’all. I’m literally gonna cry. What the ****?”

Brooke explained, “So we’re leaving O’Reilly’s, right? I got the check engine light on. 18,000 miles now. So they hooked it up, it is an idle speed control system.”

She added, “He said that’s not a part, that’s gotta go back to Nissan.”

Brooke referenced a text message conversation she had with another automotive person and said, “Here’s Matt: probably a faulty sensor, most likely. Seen that a few times in Altimas.”

She then said, “My God! I’m about to crash out, seriously. I’m about to lose my mind.”

The person filming Brooke said, “Pray to the Lord, to the Devil, whatever you pray to. Just make sure that one of us don’t go to jail tonight. Because we gonna have to bail the other one out.”

Brooke agreed and said, “Facts!”

Check out the video.

It might be time for her to trade in that Nissan…

