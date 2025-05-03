Employee Wasn’t Expecting To Work Overtime, But Now He’s Determined To Get As Much Extra Money As Possible

Different companies have different policies for overtime and vacation time.

Imagine working for a company where the more overtime you work, the more vacation time you get.

Would you try to work as much overtime as possible?

The employee in this story plans to do just that!

Let’s read all the details.

make me stay at work longer? I’m gonna make the best of it! Something happened today that made me realize I was committing malicious compliance for a long time now without noticing! There is no aftermath for todays case, but I hope it still counts. Anyway, here goes: At my workplace, overtime is not paid out. Instead, its saved to be used later, meaning if I work 2 hours extra on one day, I can choose to leave 2 hours earlier on another day without any pay cuts or consequences. I could even leave 4 hours early and only make up those 4 hours within 2 or 3 weeks, a little bit every day. It’s a good system.

The data is accurate too.

Each of us has a little NFC Tag they hold over a scanner at the start and the end of our shift, and the system automatically logs the time. Nobody can alter the data.

Sounds like there’s going to be a lot of overtime!

Yesterday, I got messaged by my boss. I did not read the message though as I was having a massive headache and didn’t read it before coming into work today. I actually only read the message after my boss then told me that I will be working the closing shift that day.. he told me, after ASKING via message and not receiving an answer. Thing is, today my shift started from 8AM and went until 5PM. So its a 9 hour shift already. and the closing shift means cleaning out the place after 5PM.

It didn’t have to take a long time to clean out the place…but it could!

Cleaning out the place can take from 30 minutes up to 2 hours, depending on a lot of factors. Usually its a quick 30 minute job, takes me 45 minutes though as I’m a bit tidy. But considering I was, once again, forced to do closing shift instead of being asked (an issue that I mentioned to my boss and colleagues plenty of times and caused lots of problems in the past), I was kinda mad so I thought to myself: Make the best out of it. and how? I cleaned the place, yes.. it took me almost 2 hours. I was going slow, taking my sweet time, listened to some music over the PA speaker system, and afterwards I took a relaxing, long shower before leaving (taking a shower in my field of work is my right within work hours, so its legal).

Eventually, OP will be able to take a lot of time off.

“But where is the malicious compliance really?” The malicious compliance comes in at some later point, when I will either collect enough overtime to take a few days off, or when I can simply tell my boss “you do closing shift for me now. I got plenty of overtime. bye!”. But considering I’m closing shift by schedule again tomorrow, I’ll probably be collecting plenty of extra overtime now.

I’m not sure if that’s really malicious, but it will be nice to enjoy the time off later on.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This isn’t really a good deal.

Another person has a similar comment.

This isn’t malicious compliance.

This person did something similar.

It’s actually a pretty bad deal.

Which shouldn’t surprise anyone, really.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.