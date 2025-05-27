Former Samsung Customer Talked About Why That Brand Of Washing Machine Only Lasted 4 Years. – ‘Buy American and get yourself a Speed Queen.’

People are pretty particular about the appliance brands they prefer, and they seem to have especially strong feelings when it comes to washers and dryers.

In a viral TikTok video, a man talked to viewers about the brand he prefers.

The man wrote in the video’s caption, “We switched it over to Speed Queen and they are everything we hoped for and more.”

He added, “Our Samsung washer ******* out on us, despite only being 4 years old. The balance springs for the tub were going out, and they are $90/each to replace with a 90-day warranty. Consistently going out of balance. No more!”

The TikTokker continued, “We switched it over to Speed Queen and they are everything we hoped for and more. Don’t waste time or money with Samsung or some other brands. Buy American!”

In the video, he said, “No more ****** Samsung washer. This thing gets a load of laundry done in about thirty minutes. The dryer is huge and it will kick some serious butt on drying your clothes too. Old school style.”

He added, “Go American. Buy American and get yourself a Speed Queen.”

Check out the video.

@kpeffer7 Our Samsung washer crapped out on us, despite only being 4 years old. The balance springs for the tub were going out and they are $90/each to replace with a 90-day warranty. Consistently going out of balance. No more! We switched it over to Speed Queen and they are everything we hoped for and more. Don’t waste time or money with Samsung or some other brands. Buy American! 🇺🇸 #speedqueen #laundry #laundryday #appliances @Speed Queen Home ♬ original sound – kpeffer

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer spoke THE TRUTH.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

This guy left no doubt about which brand her prefers!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.