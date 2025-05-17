She Was Purposefully Excluded From Wedding Events Even Though She’s Family, So She Decides To Leave The Celebration Early

Your wedding is supposed to be a joyful time.

So, what happens when one Redditor makes her exit to put a cap on the burgeoning wedding drama?

She felt overlooked, but was she wrong to let the drama get to her? Or was leaving the right thing to do?

Read the story below to find out what went down.

AITA for leaving my brother-in-law’s wedding early after the bride kicked me out of the groom’s suite? My husband Darren and I used to live with his brother Adam and Adam’s now-wife Grace for a few years. We all got along really well and considered ourselves close. We haven’t lived together in a few years, they moved out on good terms. Still, there were never any issues between us.

So, when they announced their engagement — all signs pointed to a celebration!

Adam and Grace got engaged last year and married last night. Darren was a groomsman. I wasn’t invited to any of the pre-wedding events: no bridal shower, no bachelorette party, no rehearsal dinner. I also wasn’t included in the “getting ready” time with the rest of the women in the family on the wedding day — even though Darren was involved in everything with the groom’s side.

But the friend decided not to take any of this personally.

I chalked it up to wedding stress and didn’t want to make a big deal about it (it’s their day, not mine). One of the photographers didn’t show up, [so] Darren volunteered me to stand in as the second photographer because I have a new phone with a great camera — I agreed.

After pictures, the woman finally felt included in the celebration.

Afterward, the best man invited me into the groom’s suite to take a celebratory tequila shot with the bride, groom, wedding party, and Darren. There were a few additional people in the room, and it started to get loud and chaotic. At this point, Grace yelled, “Anyone who’s not in the wedding party needs to leave!”

So, the friend decided to make her exit because she wasn’t a part of the wedding party technically.

So, I quietly left and went back into the main area of the venue and sat with my MIL. Darren was furious and wanted to leave right away. We stayed a little longer to discuss the event with Darren’s mom and sister Ava, who was a bridesmaid.

But that’s when the OP learned the truth about Grace’s planning.

Ava told me that, months ago, she had confronted Grace about intentionally excluding me from all the pre-wedding events and told her it was mean. Grace apparently stood firm and refused to include me. That conversation really confirmed that I wasn’t just overlooked, I was purposely excluded.

Now, Darren couldn’t keep quiet on the matter.

So between that and being kicked out of the mid-celebration tequila shot in the grooms suite, Darren and I decided it was best to just go — leaving 4 hours early. For the record, I would’ve stayed but decided to stand with my husband, who felt I was disrespected. I agree that I was disrespected, but was willing to overlook it because, again it was their day, not mine.

But this is the craziest part…

I still provided the pictures I took to the photographer. I sent her a Google Drive file and followed up with a text telling her to let me know if she has any issues with the file (I did not mention any drama). She responded, thanking me and said, “I went to find you when the toast was taking forever and couldn’t. Later, Grace told me she made you mad, so you wouldn’t be sending them, so I do really appreciate that and your help. Furthermore, I am so dearly sorry how yesterday turned out for you.” I never talked to Grace regarding any of this. AITA for leaving the wedding early?

