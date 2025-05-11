Friends And Family Have Been Asking To Move Into Their House, But This Woman And Her Husband Agreed Not To Let Anyone Move In With Them

Your home is your sanctuary and your peaceful place.

If you had a large home with extra room, would you be willing to let extended family members move in with you? Or, would you say “no” to all requests in order to keep your home peaceful and safe?

This woman and her husband live in a large home without children, so they constantly get requests from friends and family to move in temporarily.

They don’t want anyone to move in with them, but they wonder if they’re being rude by saying “no” to their family members.

AITA because we won’t let anyone live with us? We have a beautiful 4,200 square foot home. It’s in a beautiful neighborhood. We have no children, and it’s our happy place.

This woman and her husband had a bad experience with someone who moved in.

Several years back, we allowed a friend to live with us as she was going through a divorce. She was moving back to her home state. It ended up being a disaster. She was an alcoholic.

They agreed never to let anyone move in again.

What was supposed to be a few weeks, ended up being 6 months. That’s when we kicked her out. My husband and I made a pact. No one would be able to stay longer than a visit like Christmas week, etc.

They said no to her dad’s ex-wife.

Since then we’ve had several requests. My dad’s ex-wife wanted to move in as she was having financial issues. We said no.

They also said no to her cousin’s family.

My uncle wanted us to take in my cousin and her 4 children because she was experiencing homelessness due to her drug problem. He wanted them to be in a stable environment. It was like it’s ok to make our environment unstable? We said no.

They are getting fed up with people asking to move in.

Now, another friend keeps bringing up moving with us because we have all this room. Again, we said no. We are getting very tired of people trying to move in as we have the room! Are we being jerks?

It’s their home. They don’t have to let anyone move in with them.

Your home, your decision. Period.

