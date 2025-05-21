Gas Station Attendant Treated Driver Like An Inconvenience At The Pump, So He Left Her A Pointed Message On His Way Out

A routine stop can quickly feel like a hassle when minor inconveniences start piling up.

But after being treated more like a problem than a paying customer, one driver decided to walk away on their own terms.

Read on for the full story!

Prepay pump pettiness I went out earlier to pick up dinner, and on the way back my gas light comes on. I really didn’t want to go get gas, but I knew it would be more painful having to do it first thing tomorrow morning, so I took a detour to the nearest gas station. I pulled up, pressed FILL on the pump, took the nozzle, and stuck it in my car.

But that’s when the trouble started.

Then I hear a woman over the loudspeaker say, “The pump is on prepay.” I’m annoyed. The only reason you have a pump on prepay is because you’re worried about people filling up and then fleeing without paying.

He begins to feel like he’s been singled out.

Given that this isn’t exactly a rough neighbourhood, I’m feeling like I’ve been profiled because I drive a beat-up 90s Corolla (I love that car and refuse to upgrade ’til she dies).

Regardless, he complies and goes in to pay.

But okay, I take the nozzle out of my car and hang it back up, then walk into the gas station to pay. She asked me how much I want, and I said I wanted to fill up but since I can’t guess how much gas my car will take, I’ll just have $50 (it’s normally around $60).

But then comes another inconvenience.

As I’m walking back out, she asks me if I can go over to pump 6 (on the exact opposite side to where my car is) and hang up the nozzle because the previous customer didn’t hang it up properly. It would’ve been clear from the expression on my face that I wasn’t thrilled about the idea, but I reluctantly walked over and hung up the nozzle at pump 6 anyway.

So he decides to retaliate against the bossy attendant.

I walked back to my car, pumped my gas, then improperly hung the nozzle and drove off. Felt great.

No words were exchanged, but the message was loud and clear.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This commenter doesn’t quite see the situation the same way.

It would seem gas stations are beginning to change their ways.

While there may have been some logic to the attendant’s antics, they were still rude.

Ultimately, the attendant got what she asked for, just not quite how she expected.

Looks like petty inconveniences go both ways.

