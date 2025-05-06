Girl’s Mother Kept Using Her Bad Singing As A Way To Impress People, But She Practiced In Secret And Turned The Tables

Have you ever asked yourself how a petty revenger is born?

In this woman’s case, it started early when her mother kept making her sing in front of others just so that she would look good when it was her turn to sing.

Well, she stood up for herself and surprised her mom.

Let’s see what happened.

You want me to sing? I’ll sing My mom heard me singing this song as a child for the first time and it was so awful she started offering it as a family function 🙂

Come again? Her mom basically let her embarrass herself.

Sooo I wasn’t able to refuse and would sing in family reunions horribly I must say. I was a kid and saying no was not allowed in my mouth.

But she found a way to deal with the situation.

Well, I practiced the song in secret. Then one time she asked to sing in a RESTAURANT full of friends and family and strangers, like she literally called my name with the microphone with a smirk and then I was all shy and all… I nailed the song. Asked a second time, different occasion, nailed it again.

It worked.

She hasn’t asked again ever since 🫣 My mom loves singing and she even gets paid to do so, the thing is that she would make ME sing first so she could “shine”(?) later. Because then everyone would praise my voice and how I am so young and could have a career out of this and take the spotlight out of her. I think this is petty hahaha you let me know.

Embarrassing your own child to look good is pure evil.

It’s amazing that she improved her singing just to show her mom what she was capable of.

This is her pettiness origin story.

