He Accidentally Crashed His Sister’s Car And Reimbursed Her For Equal Value, But She Wanted More Money For A Nicer Car

Money and family are two things that often don’t mix well.

After an accident involving his sister’s car, one brother did his due diligence getting her reimbursed.

But when she splurges on something extra and expects him to front the bill, things get tricky.

AITAH for not giving my sister part of a potential car accident settlement? I (44M) was at my mom’s house working on my car. Midway through, I needed to run to AutoZone for a part. I asked my sister (48F) if I could borrow her car, and she said yes.

On the way back, someone pulled out in front of me and we got into a wreck. Her car was totaled. I hired an attorney, and the other driver was found 100% at fault.

He worked hard to get his sister her money back, and even helped her search for a replacement.

My sister originally bought the car for $10K several years ago. The other driver’s insurance paid her $9.5K for it, and I made sure she was also reimbursed for her rental. I even helped her search for a replacement and found multiple similar cars —some identical to hers — for around $7K.

Instead, she decided to upgrade and bought a newer model for $20K. Now, there’s a chance I might get a small settlement from the accident. Maybe a few thousand, maybe $10K — nothing guaranteed yet.

But my sister is demanding that I split it with her because she “had” to buy a new $20K car and is out the extra $10K. I told her no.

Since then, she’s been complaining to our mom and her friends, saying I’m “stealing” from her. The thing is, I would have shared some of it if she hadn’t come at me with this entitled attitude.

I handled everything, got her paid, and tried to help her find a new car, and now she’s acting like I owe her something.

At this point, I’m thinking I’ll just use part of the money (if I get any) to help my mom pay for a new AC system, which she needs, at the house. (Both my sisters live with my mom rent-free). So… AITAH?

He paid her what he owed her. Nothing more, nothing less.

What if the tables were turned?

He shouldn’t have to pay for her decisions.

He shouldn’t just roll over and let his sister take advantage of him.

