He Asked His Girlfriend To Put Her Dirty Dishes In The Dishwasher, But Instead She Called Him An Awful Name

AITAH for kicking my gf out for diagnosing me? I (36M) have been dating Mandy (34F) for six months. My place is closer to her work, so she sleeps over a few nights a week and has a key. She also finishes work earlier than I do, so she usually gets to my place before me.

I have anxiety and see a therapist once a month. I manage it by maintaining routines and schedules. For example, when I get home, I feed my cat first, then wash my hands. I then start cooking, and clean up after. I don’t expect her to do anything around my house.

But I do expect her to at least put her dirty dishes in the dishwasher. When I explained this to her, she asked, “Are you autistic?” I said I didn’t think so, and added that this is just basic courtesy. Even if I was autistic, I’d still expect the same.

But she kept doing it. I came home again to dirty dishes all over. She uses bowls for snacks and cups for drinks. I asked her why she didn’t put them in the dishwasher.

She replied, “There’s that ’tism again! You really need to get tested.”

Last night, when I got home, she asked me to grab her a can of Coke. I said I’d do it after I fed my cat. She yelled, “You autistic freak! You can’t even break your routine for a can of Coke! How long are you gonna be in denial? Just get tested!”

I told her to leave! Whether I’m autistic or not is none of her business. She got mad and left. Later, she sent me a bunch of TikToks about autism, saying she was just trying to help. Was I the jerk? I don’t like my house being dirty!

