He Enjoyed Gaming In His Free Time, But When He Asked To Finish His Game Before Talking To His Partner, They Felt Overlooked And Ignored

AITA for finishing games before addressing my partner? I [M23] work at a full-time call center job, averaging over 40 hours a week. My partner [22nb] works mostly part-time jobs and picks up hours when they can. They’re home most of the time, unless they go to a friend’s house.

Gaming is my hobby to unwind, but I also do other things occasionally, like Magic, Gundam, and Legos. However, I mostly enjoy playing games at home.

My partner expressed concern about my gaming when I was in a ranked game of League. They needed to talk to me while they were going through a depressive episode, but I told them I would listen when I was done with my game. I offered to be a listening ear, but I would have been distracted by the game.

I took some time to reflect and realized that I should cut out games that take a large chunk of time. Now, I mainly play Magic Arena or Hearthstone, where game times last 10 to 20 minutes. I occasionally play Genshin or Minecraft, but I never feel the urge to play for longer than an hour.

The issue comes when my partner enters my room with little to no warning, seeking attention for a situation they’re dealing with or some pain they’re experiencing. I’ve expressed to them several times that I need 5 to 10 minutes to finish up what I’m doing before I can give them my full attention.

They argue that I’m letting video games control my life and that I can’t prioritize what should be my number one priority.

My conflict is that often, the issue they want to talk about isn’t an emergency and can wait 5 to 10 minutes for me to finish my game before giving them attention. Am I being too focused on games to the point of ignoring my partner, or should they respect my request to finish what I’m doing before I focus on them? AITA?

