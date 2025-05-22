‘I jumped out, sprinting inside the gas station.’ – Uber Customer Got Into A Normal Car After A Night At The Club, But A Phone Call He Overheard Terrified Him

What’s your weirdest Uber story?

I’m betting TikTok user @voycebutler2 has you beat:

“So I just got to Houston around 7 pm. Last night. Literally. So I got freshen up, went to the hotel, and decided to go drinking at the club. So after the club, I called an Uber. Nothing felt weird at first. He pulls up, clean car, music low. Everything seemed fine. I got in, gave him a little head nod, and we started driving. He asked me if I was heading home from work. Bro, you just pick me up from the club. But whatever. Just told him I had a long day, ready to crash. We made just small talk for a while.”

“About 10 minutes in, his phone rang. He answered it, put it on speaker, and that’s when I heard it. Clear as day. He said, ‘yeah, I got him. I’m bringing him now.’ I froze. I knew right then that call wasn’t meant for me to hear, so I stayed calm. Didn’t want to make it obvious I heard. Quietly, I pulled out my phone, dropped the pin of my location, and texted to my brother. Then I tried to act normal. I said, real casual, hey, man, can you pull over to the gas station? I need to grab something real quick.”

“He hesitated like he didn’t want to stop, but finally he nodded and pulled over. The second he stopped the car, I didn’t even open the door like normal. I jumped out, sprinting inside the gas station. What I didn’t know at the time was how close I actually was to making it back to the hotel that night. Houston, get your stuff together.”

Houston, do we have a problem?



Did you call it in?

Be cool, man.

Of course, some people found the whole tale a tad suspicious…

Stay safe out there.

You never know who you’re going to run into.

