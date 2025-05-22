‘I jumped out, sprinting inside the gas station.’ – Uber Customer Got Into A Normal Car After A Night At The Club, But A Phone Call He Overheard Terrified Him
by Ben Auxier
What’s your weirdest Uber story?
I’m betting TikTok user @voycebutler2 has you beat:
“So I just got to Houston around 7 pm. Last night. Literally. So I got freshen up, went to the hotel, and decided to go drinking at the club. So after the club, I called an Uber. Nothing felt weird at first. He pulls up, clean car, music low. Everything seemed fine. I got in, gave him a little head nod, and we started driving. He asked me if I was heading home from work. Bro, you just pick me up from the club. But whatever. Just told him I had a long day, ready to crash. We made just small talk for a while.”
“About 10 minutes in, his phone rang. He answered it, put it on speaker, and that’s when I heard it. Clear as day. He said, ‘yeah, I got him. I’m bringing him now.’ I froze. I knew right then that call wasn’t meant for me to hear, so I stayed calm. Didn’t want to make it obvious I heard. Quietly, I pulled out my phone, dropped the pin of my location, and texted to my brother. Then I tried to act normal. I said, real casual, hey, man, can you pull over to the gas station? I need to grab something real quick.”
“He hesitated like he didn’t want to stop, but finally he nodded and pulled over. The second he stopped the car, I didn’t even open the door like normal. I jumped out, sprinting inside the gas station. What I didn’t know at the time was how close I actually was to making it back to the hotel that night. Houston, get your stuff together.”
@voycebutler2
I just wanted to get to the hotel safe after the club. #storytime #realstory #uberhorror #fyp #truestory #suspense #viralvideo #mysterytok #creepycarride #houstontx
Houston, do we have a problem?
Did you call it in?
Be cool, man.
Of course, some people found the whole tale a tad suspicious…
Stay safe out there.
You never know who you’re going to run into.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.