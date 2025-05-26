He Told His Mother-In-Law To Stop Getting Him Gifts, So Now He Just Throws Them Away

It’s really thoughtful to give someone a gift, and some people express their love by picking out gifts.

What would you do if someone who didn’t have a whole lot of money kept insisting on buying you lots of gifts you didn’t want or need?

That’s the situation this man finds himself in, and the gift giver is his mother-in-law.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for throwing way gifts from a family member? I (36M) and my wife (29F) have an issue with her mother (50F). She has been buying and giving us gifts that are hard for us to deal with. We live in a very small house, and we’re pretty much full.

This man doesn’t need any more stuff in their small house.

So, when we get an air fryer, there’s no space in the kitchen for it. Or a bag of clothes that she got a really good deal on, there’s no closet space. We’ve asked her repeatedly to not give us anything. No christmas gifts, no random gifts, no easter baskets, etc. We don’t need ’em or want them.

So, he throws his mother-in-law’s gifts into the dumpster.

It’s gotten to the point where after we get them, we toss them into the dumpster. We do this 5 minutes after she leaves. But I got caught throwing stuff into the dumpster when she came back because she forgot her phone.

MIL got angry at him.

She was pretty mad at me. Lots of tears, yelling, and saying we didn’t love or appreciate her. The issue that I have with the gifts is that she cannot pay her own rent. She and her husband rent an apartment for $1200 a month. Five times in the last 2 years, we have had to pay her entire rent or a good portion of it.

They want her to use the money for rent, instead of buying random gifts.

The money she is spending on the gifts is honestly our money, recycled back to us. And we’d much rather have her keep that money and use it to support herself instead of wasting it. AITA?

Throwing the gifts away isn’t the solution. She’ll just keep buying them. They need to have a real conversation about this.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives another valid point.

Donate things instead, advises this person.

People are encouraging them to give away the stuff.

Indeed, people will buy an air fryer.

Not all gifts are appreciated.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.