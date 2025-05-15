Customer Joined The Online Waitlist At His Local Hair Salon, But When He Arrived The Stylist Put Him At The Bottom Of The List

Online waitlists can be great because instead of actually having to wait at the business location, you can wait for your turn from anywhere, like your house, car or local coffee shop.

In today’s story, one man joins the waitlist at his local hair salon from the comfort of his home, but he was not happy with the way things turned out once he arrived at the salon.

Great Clips stylist sent me to the back of the line, so I spammed their wait list I always get my hair cut at Great Clips because of their online check-in feature. I can check in online and arrive when it’s my turn, so I never have to wait more than a few minutes. That’s the entire point of the system. Today, I checked in online and the wait was only listed at 1 minute.

I’ve used the system plenty of times, so I know this isn’t an issue. I’ll just head over there and I’ll be first in line when I get there. I know they hold your name on the list for a while, and anyone else can jump me in line if it’s their turn before I get there. It took me a couple minutes to get out the door, and then 10-15 to drive there. So it was probably 20 minutes from the time I checked in online to the time I walked in the door.

When I walked in, I saw my name at #1 on the list as I expected. The stylist at the desk asked if I was Adam, who was #3 in line, and the only other name on the list who hadn’t arrived yet. I said “no, I’m (my name)” and gestured to the screen indicating that’s me on the list. She asked for my phone number (which is weird, because I entered my number when I checked in), and told me I could take a seat.

Right away after hanging up my jacket, I noticed that my name had disappeared from #1 and gone down to #6 at the bottom of the list. The stylist had gone back to cutting hair, but I tried to get her attention and said, “That was my name at the top of the list before.” At first she just ignored me, but when I repeated myself, she said “I checked you in, you can have a seat.” When I clarified “my name was at #1 on the list before” She replied “you must have timed out, so it put you at the end of the line” or something like that.

This has never happened to me before, and I truly wasn’t abusing the system. But I wasn’t in the mood to beg for my spot back in line, and I was pretty sure the employee knew what she was doing. So I just grabbed my jacket and walked out without another word. When I was leaving, she said “it’ll just be a few minutes, it’s fine” but I just kept walking.

I then proceeded to get my haircut elsewhere (at another great clips lol, I sure showed them! /s) I was still irked about losing my spot at the first place. So I checked in online under a bunch of fake names using characters from a TV show. I made the salon’s apparent wait time shoot up to over an hour. I have no idea if this would really impact other people’s behavior, but I might have cost them a customer or two.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It seems like he was right, even if the commenters don’t agree.

