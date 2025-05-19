He Kicked His Mother Out After She Made A Backhanded Comment About His Wife’s Pregnancy, But Now She’s Texting Him Demanding An Apology

It’s common sense: if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Easy enough.

If only this man’s mother had common sense, he wouldn’t have had to ask her to leave their home after she made a comment that felt offensive to him and his pregnant wife.

But now he’s wondering if maybe he overreacted.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for kicking my mother out of our house for making comments about my wife’s pregnancy I (37, m) have been married to my wife (36) for 12 years. We have a 10-year-old son who is autistic. 3 years ago, my wife had a stillbirth. She’s currently 21 weeks pregnant and of course, we’re hoping for the best and praying, of course.

It’s a sensitive subject, for obvious reasons.

My wife has severe anxiety about this pregnancy now as well, along with nightmares and I’ve just been trying to do my best for her. She’s been seeing a therapist.

But not everyone respects just how sensitive a subject this is for them.

We had dinner with my parents a few days ago for a family event, and my mom began talking about how “hopefully this one’s born healthy mentally and physically,” implying about our son’s autism. I instantly shut her down and said that’s not even on our minds, she made a comment saying it should be, and my father told her to stop.

Things reached a boiling point.

A little later on, she started talking again, asking if my wife’s considered high-risk because she’s 36. Then she went on to say how she’ll be praying for us because it’s more likely to happen if it’s happened before and my wife’s age plays a factor now as well.

That was it.

I then said ‘Okay I think it’s time for you to leave’.

She got upset and said that what she said was kind, and I said ‘I already told you not to bring it up’. We got into a huge argument but she did end up leaving, my father apologized on her behalf.

His father understood where he was coming from, but his mom did not.

Later that night, my mom started texting me calling me an ******* and said she couldn’t believe I would kick her out of my house for saying she’d pray for me, and how badly I broke her heart tonight. She went on a rant about how this isn’t how she raised me. She texted me again today, saying she’s still waiting for an apology. AITA?

If his mom doesn’t understand what she did wrong, it’s best to keep her away from his wife until the baby is born.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

It felt patronizing.

An interesting take.

Exactly.

Another compliment.

This reminded this commenter of something.

His wife is vulnerable both physically and emotionally.

His mom can either respect that, or keep her distance.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.