He Lent His Sister Money And Never Saw A Penny Back, So He Refused To Keep Being Her ATM

Money can strain even the closest relationships, especially when trust is broken.

After his sister declined to pay him back a substantial loan, one man is forced to put his foot down when she asks for more money.

The ensuing debate leaves him questioning just how far he’s expected to go for a family member in need.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to loan my sister money because she already owes me? I (M37) recently had a disagreement with my sister (F32).

The two have very different ideas when it comes to financial responsibility.

A while back, I lent her a decent amount of money (about $2,500), which she promised to pay back within a month. It’s now been almost a year, and she hasn’t returned a single penny, despite multiple reminders.

So when she asked for more money, he refused to fall into the same trap.

Now she’s asking to borrow more money for another “urgent” situation. I told her I’m not giving her anything else until she pays back what she already owes.

Now she’s playing the victim card.

She got upset, called me selfish, and said I should help her because she’s “my only sister.”

But this whole request puts a sour taste in his mouth.

I understand emergencies happen, but I feel like I’m being taken advantage of. I’m not loaded, and it feels unfair to keep giving without seeing any real effort to repay. AITA?

Even the most understanding people know when enough is enough.

What did Reddit think?

Many people say you shouldn’t loan money you aren’t willing to take the loss on.

This user sees right through his sister’s petty excuses.

Family may be family, but they still need to be held accountable.

Family is family, not a bank.

He was done being the financial safety net for someone who proved time and time again she couldn’t be trusted.

If she wanted his help, she’d have to start earning it.

