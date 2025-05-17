He Offered To Help His Sister-in-Law Take Care Of Her Daughter, But When She Installed Security Cameras To Watch His Every Move, He Couldn’t Shake The Distrust And Suspicion

Sometimes the people you think know you best still find ways to second-guess your intentions.

AiTAh for wanting to back out of doing my SIL and favor cause I don’t like that she installed cameras to be on the safe side. My wife used to get our niece ready and take her to daycare every Friday since she was off and her sister had to be at work by 6:30, and daycare did not open until 7. My wife’s work schedule changed, and she could no longer do it.

So I offered to change my schedule around to start work at 10. We have been doing this for around four months. My SIL has voiced no concerns, and when she calls, I always answer.

We recently found out she installed cameras in her house. When my wife brought it up, she told her, “You never know.” I will be honest, I was taken aback because she has had no complaints in the past, but now she wants to have cameras because “you never know”?

My wife did ask her sister if I had done anything that made her concerned or worried. She told her no, but said it was a safety issue and, once again, said, “You never know.” At this point, I told my wife I don’t want to go into her house. I don’t feel comfortable being in a home or around her daughter if she is that concerned.

My wife agrees it is weird also, considering I have known her sister for over 16 years. Others think I am blowing it out of proportion, but I don’t like how she assumes the worst of me because I am male. She told my wife she had no concerns when she was doing it. AITA?

