He Refused To Swim At A Pool Party, And The Party Host Tried To Push Him In Water. But When His Wife Wouldn’t Back Him Up He Yelled At Her.

Not everyone is a strong swimmer.

If you were invited to a pool party, would you feel like it was required that you go in the pool, or do you think it would be okay to attend by just hang out near the pool without actually swimming?

In today’s story, one man who can’t swim very well didn’t want to go in the pool at a pool party.

The party host was not okay with this, and now his wife thinks he owes the host an apology.

Does he?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for Yelling at My Wife When She Didn’t Back Me Up After Our Friend Almost Pushed Me into a Pool? I (34M) have never been a strong swimmer. I can tread water if needed, but I generally avoid swimming when possible. This is something my wife Anna (32F) knows and has always respected. Last weekend, we were at a barbecue at our friends Dave and Sarah’s house. They have a nice backyard pool and most people were planning to swim. I politely declined when everyone started changing into swimwear, saying I’d just hang out poolside.

Dave wouldn’t take no for an answer.

My wife went swimming with the others while I enjoyed watching from a safe distance. After about an hour, my friend Dave started insisting I join them. I kept saying no, explaining I wasn’t comfortable swimming. He laughed it off and said, “Come on, don’t be boring!” I continued to refuse, getting increasingly uncomfortable with his pressuring.

He was pretty scared.

Things escalated when Dave started approaching me with this mischievous grin, saying, “Sometimes you just need a little push!” He actually grabbed my arm and started pulling me toward the pool. I panicked and pulled away, nearly falling in the process. I was genuinely frightened and shouted for him to stop.

He was even more upset at his wife than at Dave.

What upset me most was that my wife was right there watching this happen and said nothing. She was laughing along with everyone else like it was just a joke. I felt completely betrayed that she didn’t step in when she knows how uncomfortable I am with swimming. After we got home, I confronted her.

He told his wife how he felt about the situation.

I’ll admit I raised my voice significantly. I said something like, “How could you just stand there while Dave was trying to force me into the pool? You know I hate swimming! You’re supposed to have my back!” She got defensive and said I was overreacting and that Dave was “just having fun.”

This made me even angrier and I ended up sleeping on the couch.

Then, his wife told him how she felt about the situation.

The next day, she told me I embarrassed her by making a scene and then yelling at her afterward. Now she’s saying I should apologize to her AND to Dave for “ruining the vibe” at the party. I don’t think I’m wrong for expecting my wife to stand up for me, but maybe I shouldn’t have yelled. So, AITA?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Dave shouldn’t have tried to force him into the pool.

It’s perfectly fine not to swim at a pool party.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, how would she react if the roles were reversed?

His wife really should’ve had his back.

No means no.

This person explains why his wife might’ve stayed out of it.

I’d never go back to that friend’s house.

What a jerk move.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.