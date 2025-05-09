He Wanted To Showcase His Dating Life Like A Highlight Reel, So She Decided Not To Be The Next Episode
Dating apps have made connecting with potential suitors easier than ever, but they also come with their own set of challenges.
When a seemingly perfect match takes a strange turn with an unsolicited video, things quickly go from promising to puzzling.
Read on for the full story!
AITAH for turning down a planned date after he sent a vid of his current date?
I matched with a guy over the holidays and we chatted for several days.
Lots in common (looking for long term supposedly) and he was saying all the ‘right’ things.
We planned a date where I’d meet him for brunch in his hometown.
I was excited.
That is, until he made a pretty glaring misstep.
Not 20 minutes later, he sends me a snap of the date he is currently on!
It’s brunch with a lady in a crowded restaurant. No text, just the video, and it wasn’t a mistake.
She didn’t like this one bit.
Immediate red flags in my book, but we’ve built enough rapport that I feel comfortable telling him, “Hey, I’m confused, it’s inappropriate, what were you expecting from sharing that?”
He says he thinks it’s entirely appropriate, that he prides himself on being honest and open about his dating life, and that a first date doesn’t mean exclusive.
I agree with that last bit, but that doesn’t mean send a video of the woman while on a date with her… to your next date??
She decided it’s not something she wants to work through with him.
I told him no, absolutely inappropriate, and he dragged the conversation out, saying we’re grown adults and we can work this out.
I told him there’s nothing to work out and never saw him.
Honestly, she looked miserable, so more evidence I dodged a bullet. But what was he thinking he’d get out of this? What was the logic?
AITA?
His actions spoke louder than his words ever could.
What did Reddit think?
This commenter thinks she’s right to assume the worst.
This guy is likely more trouble than he’s worth.
Dating in the digital world sure is a change from the days of yore.
He crossed the line from open to just plain disrespectful.
Talk about dodging a bullet.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.