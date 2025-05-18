He Wants To Get His Hair Cut A Certain Way For His Sister’s Wedding, But His Parents Don’t Approve

Fact: people lose their minds when it comes to weddings…

AITA: my sister’s wedding is today and there’s a huge issue between my parents and I over the haircut they made me get. “I’m a 24 y/o trans man. I came out to immediate family when I was 19 and haven’t asked anyone to call me by my correct name/pronouns because it will upset the peace. My parents were very hurt when I came out so I don’t bring it up.

There’s been a pattern of my parents controlling what happens to my body rather than me. Antidepressants at 13. Strict diet at 14 (low carbs, low calories, stomach injections, had to eat lunch alone in the school counselor’s office). I stopped seeing a stylist my mom knew personally after asking for a ‘boy haircut’ and the stylist wouldn’t go against my mom, who was embarrassed/angry. When I asked to wear a tie with my school uniform, my dad said only if I wore makeup.

I still sucked my thumb at 12, and my parents had a dentist put in a device with a grid of metal wires against the roof of my mouth; every time I’d eat, pieces would get stuck between it and the top of my mouth. To my parents’ credit they had this thing taken out pretty quickly. When I was 14-ish I stopped shaving my legs, so my dad would forcibly shave them with his electric razor and threaten to take my phone away if I refused.

My sister’s wedding is today. Three days ago, I got a haircut. I’d known I wanted it short, so I texted my sister to ask if she was okay with that, which she was. My mom didn’t want my hair too short though, and when I went to get the cut (from another stylist she knows), she said she hoped I would respect her wishes.

The stylist did what my mom had told her, not me; my mom was the customer even though it was my hair. I left with a haircut that made me feel more like an object than a person. For that day, and the next day, I stayed in my room at my parents’ house and wouldn’t show my hair. I know that sounds dramatic but I’ve experienced disrespect towards my body for years, and this haircut was feminine, which added dysphoria on top of it.

My mom was worried, but my dad was angry. He accused me of wanting to ‘make a statement’ (about my gender) and make my sister’s big day about me. Yesterday my mom and I had a talk about the pattern I explained and we both felt better after. I helped her set up at the venue and she said that I could get my hair touched up a little. But when my dad found out about that, he was really mad, called me to order me not to do it, and when I turned it into a three-way call with my mom who said she was okay with it, he said he didn’t care and that I wasn’t allowed to get it cut again.

When he got home he made the same accusations as before. I told him about the conversation with my mom and said that after the wedding he could be brought into that. But he demanded I explain everything right then. I didn’t want to because I didn’t trust him to listen or respect what I said without my mom there. I wouldn’t get into it, and tried to tell him we should just make today about my sister. But he was disgusted with me and told me not to even bother coming to the wedding. AITA?”

