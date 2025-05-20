Driver Was Pulling Into A Parallel Parking Spot When Another Car Nosed In Behind Him, So He Let Her Have The Spot And The Sticky Chewing Gum

It can be really frustrating to find parking in a city that doesn’t have enough public parking.

What would you do if you were struggling to find a parking spot, and when you finally found one, someone else tried to steal it from you?

Would you fight for the spot or let them have it?

In today’s story, one man lets the other driver get the spot, but that’s just the beginning!

Let’s see what he does.

Sticky Fingers One of the banes of existence is the struggle to find parking in a city, especially on a busy Summer evening. I had to meet my GF and her friends for dinner one Friday night in Harvard Square. It’s a difficult task to find a metered spot at any time of day, but dinner time on a weekend is a nightmare. There is really only one pay lot, and it fills up (plus it can cost $40 for a few hours). Side streets are resident permits only, with one or two visitor spots per block. So, you’re pretty much relegated to the main roads.

It took a long time to find a parking spot.

I made the circuit several times, expanding the area each time, getting further and further out from my destination. It was getting later and later, and my GF was calling wondering where I was. Finally, I saw a spot open up! It was about 6 blocks away from the restaurant, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Getting the parking spot was a battle.

I zoomed up, put my blinker on and started to parallel park in the space. All of a sudden, a woman in another car nosed into the spot behind me. There we were, me, half backed in the spot, and her half nosed into it. Neither of us could fully get in to the space. I beeped, angrily waved at her and she just looked straight ahead, ignoring me. If I tried to make an adjustment to reposition the car, she’d pull further in.

He finally got out of the car.

At this point, the angle she had pulled in put her front wheel on the sidewalk. I got out of the car and walked to her window shouting the question, “What do you think you’re doing?” Still, she ignored me. I wasn’t going to pound on her car or cause any violence, as angry as I was.

He ended up giving up on the spot.

Traffic was snarled behind us, having to go around the two cars. There were no cops in the area to mediate, and it was getting later still, so I pulled out and cut my losses. I ended up finding a spot past Porter Square, a little over a mile and a half from my destination. Seething, I thought, if ever a car deserved to be keyed, it was hers. But I wasn’t going to commit vandalism, even as furious as I was.

He found another way to get revenge.

Instead, I popped in to a convenience store and bought a bag of cheap bubble gum. Those knobs of individually wrapped fruit flavored gum that lost their flavor two minutes after you started chewing. I spent the next fifteen minutes of my walk creating four giant, sticky wads of gum. Sloppy and full of spit, I put each lump in the bag until I reached her car. Then, each mass of sugar and spit was pushed up under each of the door handles where you wouldn’t notice until you went to open the door. The warm night ensured it would stay soft and slimy. I would have loved to watch her go door to door trying to avoid getting gum on her hands, but I was late for dinner…

I bet she was furious when she got to her car, but she never should’ve nosed into the parking spot.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve waited for the spot.

She would’ve had to leave eventually.

She’ll probably never forget this.

This person did something similar.

I would’ve just waited for her to leave, but this is more fun.

Sometimes you’ve gotta put in the time.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.