Her Boyfriend Told Her That If She’s Not Willing To Cook For His Mom He Might Break Up With Her, And Now She’s Not Sure Whether Or Not They Have A Future

A person’s upbringing can really shape a lot of their values and expectations.

While two people may generally get along and have a lot in common, there may be major differences in how they plan to live their lives based on how they were raised.

In today’s story, a boyfriend and girlfriend from the same culture were raised by parents with very different views on gender roles and expectations with housework.

While they get along really well, when they talk about their future, it looks like they may not have a future together.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to cook for my boyfriend’s mom if we get married in the future… To start off I grew up in a family where my mom didn’t force me to cook, clean, or be a housewife and she told me that’s not what she wants me to do when I get married. We have the same culture and ethnicity but our traditions and beliefs are completely different. In his family all the women cook, clean and I hate to say it but they are slaved around. But me growing up how I was, I don’t believe in any of that and I choose not to be that.

They plan to get married someday.

Me and my boyfriend have been together for 2 years now, and his family is great and he gets along great with mine. He wants to date to marry and I don’t mind that but recently we got into an argument about if we ever live together I’m gonna cook for him. Yeah, he’s my husband sure I would do it. Then he said I will also cook for his mom.

She’s not okay with that.

I don’t know if it’s just me but I feel like I don’t have to cook for her. He tells me I’m being disrespectful but I truly don’t think I am. I didn’t grow up like that and neither did my mother and I won’t do it for him.

This might be a dealbreaker.

He then tells me that he doesn’t know if we should continue our relationship because of this. He doesn’t want to break up but if I don’t change my answer he is thinking of leaving me because he doesn’t want a wife who is disrespectful and doesn’t want to cook for his mom or his family. I told him he should accept me the way I am and that I accepted him and his family, and they are a bit much. But I’ve accepted them and him. But he just can’t.

She’s not going to change her mind, but she also doesn’t want to break up.

I don’t know what to do. I am never changing my answer and I really don’t want to break up with him either but I have no other choice. If anyone was in a situation like this before please tell me what happened after or what you did to fix it, or what I should do.

Of the two options, it sounds like she should break up with him.

They don’t see their future in the same way, so they may not be compatible.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should break up with him.

It’s not going to work unless she wants to adapt to his family.

They need to accept that they’re not compatible.

He sounds controlling.

He thought he could change her.

This relationship isn’t going to last.

And she should be the one to pull the plug.

