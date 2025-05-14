Her Boyfriend’s Mom Told Her To Cover Or Remove Her Tattoo Of Another Man’s Name, But She Doesn’t Know What That Name Means To Her

Some people still think it’s okay to assume things about other people’s tattoos.

In this woman’s case, her boyfriend’s mom told her she should do something about her tattoo of another man’s name.

This caused an argument between them, and now she’s wondering if she could have handled it better.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my boyfriend’s mom that I wouldn’t cover or remove my tattoo of a man’s name? For context, I (21, f) have a tattoo of my dead family members’ names on my shoulder. I also have other tattoos on my body that could be hidden by clothing. My boyfriend’s family has known me for a few years and I told his mother that I have tattoos. She was very kind about it and I had even shown her a few of them.

Her boyfriend’s mom seems conservative.

My boyfriend (23, m) took me out to a restaurant that was near a beach. I was wearing what I would call a beach outfit of course, that means you could see my shoulders. My boyfriend took a picture of me and posted it. My shoulder tattoos were visible and you could see a few names of my family members and next to one of them was a heart and a mushroom. The next day I had to meet up with my boyfriend and his family for dinner.

Of course, his mom had to discuss the picture.

During the dinner, his mother asked me about the tattoos and I showed her. She then proceeded to ask me to remove and or cover one of them up with makeup.

She assumed it was an ex-boyfriend’s name.

I was shocked as she points at the one with the heart and mushroom next to it.

As if it insinuates that I might still be in love with a man, because this tattoo is the only one that doesn’t have a last name next to it. I tried explaining that the name is of my dead brother who died 4 years ago and the heart meant that I missed him and the mushroom was also tattooed because he loved them growing up. But she kept interrupting me.

She was hurt by her comments.

She even looked at my boyfriend, saying that he shouldn’t have dated me, seeing that I had a tattoo of another man’s name on my body instead of his. This is where I think I might be in the wrong. I just got up and walked out of the house immediately after she said that. I said that that name has more meaning than she actually thinks.

It was a big misunderstanding.

After walking out, I just drove to my brother’s grave that is an hour away from where I live. My boyfriend had texted me throughout the time I was driving. I had just sent me my location so he wouldn’t go to my parent’s house looking for me. A few hours after arriving to he had called me saying that he just had an argument with his mom and I had felt like it was my fault. He asked if my parents didn’t mind if he stayed at my house just until his parents calm down.

But then, they finally talked.

It’s been a week since that incident and his mom finally agreed to have a conversation with me and even agreed to have the conversation with my boyfriend in the room. I explained to her that it was my brother’s name, I had it since I had turned 18, would not be covering it up with makeup or even consider removing it.

She has personal reasons for that.

I didn’t show her due to the fact that everyone always feels pity for me, even ask me how he died, and that is why I don’t have a date under his name. She argued with me that telling her would have been easier and made more excuses for her actions. My boyfriend and a few of our close friends are on my side, but his family and other friends agree that I should have told her that it was a tattoo of my brother’s name. AITA?

She tried telling her, but she made an assumption and ran with it.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Exactly.

Yup.

This commenter sounds baffled.

Another reader chimes in.

Her boyfriend’s mom was out of line in many ways.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.