Her Brother Is Getting Married Just Three Months After Getting Engaged, And She Doesn’t Want To Go To His Wedding

Imagine getting invited to a wedding that’s just three months away.

That’s not a lot of time to plan, book travel arrangements and prepare to attend.

If the wedding were for a close family member, would you go out of your way to attend the wedding anyway, or would you decide that it’s too complicated and not worth the trouble?

In today’s story, one woman’s brother is getting married, and she’s not sure if she should go to his wedding or not.

Let’s find out why she’s leaning towards not going.

AITA for not going to my brother’s wedding? I am not going to my brother’s wedding for a number of reasons. He and his gf are acting like I should drop everything to be there because family is so important to them. We are all in our late 20s- early 30s.

The falling out was really between the dad and brother.

For context, my brother and I were close when we were younger and about 10 years ago he up and left the area where we all lived without warning, blocked the entire family, and didn’t speak to us for years. It’s worth noting that his reason was an issue between our dad and him and nothing to do with the rest of us. Even since he cut us all off, our dad has invited him and now his gf on family vacations (probably 20+ invites at this point), fully paid for, no strings attached, which my brother declines.

She’s not really trying to force a relationship with her brother.

The last few years he has spoken to me a few times, but the convo is short and shallow. He doesn’t answer simple questions like “how are you doing?”. Anyways, I feel like I don’t know him as a person anymore and decided that it’s not worth forcing a relationship.

She barely knows her brother’s girlfriend.

I have only met/seen his gf of 4 years twice. It seems that he portrays himself as a family guy, that he keeps up with me and the rest of the family (our sister, my mom, and our dad). He now lives near most of our extended family, so this guise of family guy is easy to maintain since he can show face and use it as proof to his extremely family oriented gf. (My sister and I don’t understand how the gf hasn’t caught on to any of this and has no idea that there’s problems?).

Her brother proposed to his girlfriend.

Anyways, without warning this past Christmas he got engaged to his gf in front of her family! The following week he informed us (me and my family that he cut off in the past) the wedding would be in 3 months. Wow! Because it happened so fast, I had to wonder, is this a shotgun wedding? Nope.

This wedding is not convenient for her.

Why is it so soon after their engagement? “Because they have been dating for so many years and wanted a short engagement, oh and the venue is cheaper that weekend.” This is too last minute for me in my pre-planned commitments. I just sold my house, got a promotion with more responsibilities, I am moving across the country and buying a new place (this has a lot of logistics). He is unaware of my life’s busyness bc he doesn’t talk to me!

Going to this wedding would be a huge ordeal.

In order to make this wedding, I would have to plan in the middle of my complicated move to fly and then drive (the closest airport is 2+ hrs away) to his rushed wedding. Which is conveniently down the street from where he and his gfs entire extended family live with the exception of me and my family (aka: our sister and parents) who all live a flight plus away. He is mad that I can’t be there and is telling everyone that family is so important to him that he would drop everything if it was reversed.

She doesn’t think her presence at the wedding is really that important to her brother.

If it was so important that I need to be there, he would’ve consulted with me first, which he never did and what he conveniently leaves out when he tells the family that I am not going. My invite was probably a pity invite in the first place. So, AITA for not going to my brother’s wedding?

It’s hard to know if her brother really wants her at his wedding or not.

I’m curious if his parents are going.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s okay if she doesn’t go to the wedding.

This person wonders why he cut off his family.

This person thinks she has messed up in other ways.

This is a good point.

Whether or not she goes to the wedding will have a big impact on their future.

If her brother has anything to do with it, anyway.

