Her Cousin Was Making Her Feel Like A Bad Mom When They Talked About Food, So She Asked Her To Stop

AITA for setting a boundary about not wanting to talk about food, which led to my cousin cutting me off? I (30s, F) have a young son, Asher, who has significant challenges with food due to autism. His eating habits aren’t just “picky”—they’re tied to how he processes the world. It’s something we’ve been working through with professionals, and it causes me a lot of stress and anxiety. I cry over it multiple times a week.

My cousin Kelsey and I were close, but over time, our conversations around food became really triggering. She would often send photos of her child eating healthy meals, make comments about how certain foods are “gross” or “bad” (foods Asher eats, like Goldfish), and send me suggestions or tips that—while maybe well-intentioned—came across as passive advice that I didn’t ask for. One time Asher was eating Goldfish and she casually mentioned she read they’re a leading cause of cavities. Stuff like that adds up when you’re already emotionally overwhelmed.

After talking to my therapist, I decided to set a boundary. I messaged her to say that food is a hard subject for me, and I’d prefer not to talk about it anymore. I made it clear it wasn’t about her—it was about my own anxiety and what I’m going through with Asher. I even said I was embarrassed to admit how hard it’s been, and I just wanted to avoid the topic to protect my mental health.

She didn’t take it well. She said maybe they just “shouldn’t come around anymore,” and when I tried to clarify that I wasn’t blaming her and that I valued our relationship, she doubled down and said she was distancing herself. I stayed calm, explained again that I wasn’t accusing her of anything, and that this boundary was about me—not her. But she cut things off completely.

I honestly didn’t expect this reaction. I wasn’t rude. I wasn’t attacking her. I set a personal boundary and was shut out over it. I’ve been blocked for months. So… AITA for setting a clear boundary about not wanting to talk about food—even if it made her uncomfortable?

Let's see what the comments say on Reddit:

