Her Coworker Gives Food From The Office To Her Daughter, So She Stopped Telling Her About The Food She Buys

Food can a great source of argument.

This woman often buys food for her coworkers, but she finds one coworker really annoying and doesn’t want to offer her food anymore since she thinks the coworker “wastes” the food.

Is she wrong for excluding this coworker?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA For purposely not buying someone a coffee? I have a coworker. I have to admit I find her annoying. We can get along, but I don’t see us ever dealing with each other outside of work.

This woman is annoyed at her coworker’s habit.

There’s this one thing she does that I find annoying. We often get food and beverages provided, and she’ll take it “for later.” Then, she says she either threw it away or gave it to her child.

She often buys food for everyone at the office.

I have a coworker I do like, but they do more traveling. They’re at my site certain days. We get together for breakfast and lunch. Sometimes, we do this in the office. When we do, we bring extra food/drinks for other coworkers.

Her annoying coworker took some food for her child.

The first time, annoying coworker was here for breakfast. I asked if she wanted any of the food/drinks. She clearly doesn’t like the type or brand I purchased. Before walking away, she took a lot and a drink, and she said, “I’ll give it to my child.”

She stopped telling her coworker when she buys food.

I didn’t like my food being wasted like this. When I buy breakfast now, I tell the workers I like about it, and I do this in a conference room. This has been going on for two months now.

Her coworker found out.

I guess someone told her. On Friday, she was like, “Did (the company) bring this?” I said, “This is a working breakfast. If you want to join us, you can.” She started asking all of these weird questions, acting like we were eating out of garbage cans.

This woman gave a snarky remark.

I said, “Annoying coworker, do you want to eat something? If not, then let us work. I bought it and if you don’t want it, I’ll take it for later. Or I’ll save it for my family.” She twisted her face, then left.

Her other coworkers thought she might be too harsh.

I think I’m right, but a few coworkers said, I was insulting her daughter. I wasn’t, but I didn’t want to hear the song and dance. If you’re not eating it, I’m giving to someone I actually like. I’m not running a snack shack for kids.

The coworker probably didn’t realize she was being annoying, and giving food to her child isn’t exactly wasting it.

Your food, your rules… but it doesn’t hurt to share.

