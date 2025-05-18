Her Coworker Is Shaming Her For Needing To Use The Bathroom At Work, But She Doesn’t See How It’s Avoidable

Public bathrooms can be a nightmare for users and bystanders alike.

But in this story, one gal can’t seem to flush her feelings.

Let’s sniff around this odorous tale.

AITA for going to the women’s restroom? To make this clear I (25F) am a woman. Using a throwaway cause it’s gonna be real weird if any of my coworkers see this.

Oh boy seems like we’re in for a stinker.

Our building wasn’t meant to be an office when it was built, so there are two restrooms: one is the men’s, which has multiple stalls and urinals, and the other is a single room with one toilet. I think officially the single-use restroom is unisex, but by custom it’s been the women’s room. One of my coworkers, Mallory (mid30s), sort of claimed it as the ladies’ space, replacing the unisex sign with a printout of a women’s’ room sign. My workplace is very male-dominated, so this layout makes sense to me.

Yeah, any woman who’s been in a men’s bathroom knows… gross. So what’s the issue?

There’s also a single-room restroom in our workshop next door. After covid restrictions lifted, I started coming in person. A few weeks passed and Mallory made a kind of rare visit to chat and say hi. She brought up how she suspects maybe some guys are using the ladies’ stall and asked if I knew that the workshop bathroom was for pooping. I just kind of said, “Oh, really?” and we both went back to work.

Hm, what is Mallory up to with this toilet talk?

A few weeks later, a poo-pourri spray appeared over the toilet. Ok, I guess, I use it now and then to be courteous. A few more weeks pass and a container of Potty Mints appear.

OK, well, are those mints so someone gets the hint?

Now, there’s only 3 women here, and I feel like these are all really strong hints that I’m smelling up the bathroom. It doesn’t seem like it to me – I eat a normal diet, and yeah sometimes after I poop, it smells a little like poop, but it’s a bathroom? That’s normal right? And I never use the workshop so I’m not sure what to say if people ask what I’m doing around there. “I’m just here to take a fat dump,” seems like a weird thing to say.

Agreed. Will her pride go down the drain?

But, I’m inherently anxious, and I’m wondering if maybe I’m being too obtuse, or if Mallory is too finicky about bathroom odor.

Tough call on this potty pooper.

Let’s check the comments.

What would you do if someone in your office had a potty mouth?

Honestly, this should be a non-issue.

