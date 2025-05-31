Her Dad Chose To Get Remarried On Her Late Mother’s Birthday, So She Decided Not To Attend The Wedding

A wedding date is important, but so is the birthday of a parent.

This woman lost her mother to cancer three years ago.

She and her brother still honor their mom’s memory each year on her birthday, so when their dad decided to schedule his wedding on that same day, she decided not to go.

Did she make the wrong decision?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not attending my Dad’s Wedding because he scheduled it on my late mom’s birthday? My (23F) dad (49M) is getting remarried. She’s nice enough. They’ve been together for a couple years now. I have no beef with her or my dad.

This woman’s dad will remarry on the same date as her mom’s birthday.

But he decided to have the wedding on May 17th. This is my mom’s birthday. My mom passed away 3 years ago. She and my dad were together for 25 years. It wasn’t a messy divorce or anything. She literally died of cancer, and it was really awful.

She and her brother always have a plan to remember their mom on her birthday.

Ever since then, my younger brother (17M) and I always do something small on her birthday. We light a candle and go to the lake she loved. We just do quiet stuff. It’s like the one day a year that really hurts, you know?

Her dad said it was “just a date.”

I told my dad when he first brought up the date. “Hey, that’s mom’s birthday.” He said, “Yeah. But the venue was cheaper.” And “She wouldn’t have wanted us to mope forever.” He said it was just a date. I didn’t make a huge deal out of it. i just didn’t go.

She and her brother didn’t attend the wedding.

My brother didn’t either. We spent the day like we always do. My dad texted once asking, “You seriously not coming?” I didn’t reply.

Now, he’s furious, saying I disrespected his new wife and made a scene by not showing up and “need to move on.” AITA?

She could’ve given her dad a heads up that she wasn’t going to go, but assuming she did, she didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This person thinks it’s weird and creepy to choose the same date for a wedding.

This person suggests a good response.

That’s not being disrespectful, says this person.

People are saying it’s 100% intentional.

Finally, here’s an honest assumption from this person.

You can’t blame anyone for holding on to the past and missing their loved one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.