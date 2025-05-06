Her Dad Had A Child With The Affair Partner That Broke Up Her Family, And She’s Wondering If It’s Wrong To Hate The Baby

Divorce is more than just two formerly married people going their separate ways.

When children are involved, even adult children, it can be devastating to have their family ripped apart.

In today’s story, one woman is not only upset at her cheating dad destroying her family, but she’s also upset that now she has a new half-sibling.

Is she wrong to hate the baby?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for hating my baby sibling for being born out of my dad cheating with my mom I recently (21F) saw a post about someone claiming they are an only child because their siblings don’t acknowledge them since they were born from an affair. It hit close to home because I’m in a similar situation.

Here’s how it all started.

Two years ago, my mom caught my dad cheating. He had been in a five-year-long relationship with another woman, who was also cheating on her husband. When the truth came out, it completely shattered our family.

This was devastating for her mom.

My mom was financially dependent on my dad, and the whole situation was incredibly heavy for her and us siblings. My brother had just finished university and had to step up to support her financially. But nothing was the same after that. It broke my mom – she started having panic attacks, and she’s been a deeply sad person ever since. She’s never really recovered.

She has a half-sibling.

Now, my dad has a 4-month-old baby with this woman, and I honestly despise the baby. I honestly don’t care if hating this baby makes me a bad person. It was born out of two selfish, cruel people who destroyed two families without a second thought.

She refuses to accept the baby.

My mom’s life was shattered, my family will never be the same, and now I’m supposed to just accept this child like nothing happened? No. I refuse. Some actions have consequences, and one day, I hope the baby understands that we walked away because his parents are terrible people who tore apart two families without remorse. So, AITAH?

I feel bad for her mom and for the baby.

It’s not the baby’s fault, but she is under no obligation to ever think of this baby as a sibling.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her hate is misdirected.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s the perspective of someone else who is in a similar situation.

It depends how she treats the baby.

Her dad is the one she should hate.

There’s no reason to direct that anger anywhere else.

