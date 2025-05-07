Her Dad Left Her Mom For A Woman Her Age, But When She Brought An Older Man To Easter Dinner, Her Dad Completely Lost It

Some wounds don’t heal just because time has passed.

So, what would you do if your father tore your family apart by cheating with someone barely older than you, and then expected you to smile through every holiday while she sat across the table?

Would you grin and bear it?

Or would you show him what it’s like when the shoe’s on the other foot?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself dealing with this very situation and decides to turn it around on her father.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for bringing a much older guy to Easter dinner after my dad left my mom for someone close to my age? I (18F) moved out at 15 when I got into a boarding school abroad. When I was 12, my dad (45M) cheated on my mom (43F) with a woman (26F) who was 20 at the time. They ended up divorcing, and he’s been with her ever since. She’s only a few years older than me, and for the past few years, she’s been at every family holiday. She’s clearly only after his money, but he’s too stupid and stubborn to understand. This year, for Easter, I flew back home and asked a friend of mine (38M) to come with me and pretend to be my boyfriend just for a few days at my home.

Her dad pulled her to the side to discuss his feelings.

After dinner, my dad pulled me aside and told me he felt uncomfortable with the situation. I told him I didn’t do anything wrong and that, after him, love has no age. He told me that I ruined everyone’s Easter by being selfish and bringing someone his age to dinner. I flew back to school, but now I’m getting messages from a few relatives saying I should apologize to my dad and break up with my “boyfriend.” I haven’t responded. I don’t think I’m in the wrong because he’s made my life uncomfortable since the moment he cheated on my mom. AITA?

If anyone understands, it should be him.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about the situation.

He’s in no position to tell her how to live her life.

