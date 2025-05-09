Her Father Asked Her To Go To Thailand To Spread Her Grandmother’s Ashes, But Her Husband Wants To Come With Them

It can be tough deciding who’s in and who’s out when it comes to family trips.

AITA for going to Thailand with my dad without my husband to spread my grandma’s ashes? “My dad was born in Thailand and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 13. My grandma used to live in the states 6 months at a time. So she would live 6 months here and then 6 months there. Well she was diagnosed with cancer and unfortunately passed away here in the U.S.. This was many years ago, and we haven’t been able to fly her ashes over to Thailand for financial reasons and also family drama (like my dad’s siblings were fighting for who’s to do it.)

Her grandma owned quite a bit of land in Thailand.

Well the time has finally come and he’s now taking on the responsibility and asked for me to come with him. My grandma has a whole estate in Thailand. She has a home in a village, a townhome in Bangkok and owns 80 acres of rice field that has been in my family since before I was even born. I should add I have a whole family that I haven’t met yet that’s been taking care of everything in her estate.

She agreed to go along.

When my dad asked me of course I said yes. This won’t be till next year when I graduate cosmetology school. So he wants to double this trip as a graduation present. I’ve also never left the country before so that’s also why this is a big deal. When I told my husband he immediately said he wanted to go and I told him it’s really not my trip to invite him on. Whenever I was speaking to my dad about the logistics of the trip he did mention unprompted he wanted it to just be us and next time we go then we can bring my husband.

That didn’t go over very well…

Well my husband is very upset and said that if the tables were turned he would have “stuck up for me” and that it’s kind of whack that he can’t experience something like this with me. It’s not like my dad was bashing him, so I didn’t know where this “stick up for him” comment fits the situation. Sometimes I just feel like I’m not allowed to have new experiences without him and then he makes me feel guilty. AITA?”

If her dad wants it to be a father daughter only trip, that’s the way it should be, especially if her dad is paying for it.

She doesn’t think couples have to do EVERYTHING together…

