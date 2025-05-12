Her Fiancée Wants To Make Big Financial Decisions Without Her, So She’s Thinking About Calling Off The Wedding

It takes two to tango!

HELP! I’m thinking of canceling my wedding that’s 5 months away. AITA or am I over reacting? “I F (43) am engaged to my fiancé M (43) have been together a year and half and have been planning our wedding that’s is set in 5 months. We have known each other since we were high school. I won’t get into much detail as to as to not give myself away (this is a burner account), but we both experienced something tragic in our previous relationships, which brought us together as adults.

I absolutely LOVE this man! He is great with my kids and I adore his adult children. And he makes me happier than I have ever been. So being in this place of confusion has me so severely torn that I don’t know who to trust… my heart or my mind! While we have been planning our wedding, we have also been planning our future together as all couples do.

We have been considering looking into real estate to invest together. We both own our own homes and are looking into purchasing properties together once married! Here’s my dilemma… a few nights ago while talking about some properties we want to consider, he informed me that the first investment would be adding a modular home to his already existing property that he owns to rent out. A property that is set to go to one of his children once he passes away.

I made the comment I don’t think it’s right that the first property/home we invest in as a couple is something that will even go to me in the event of his passing. The original plan was to purchase enough properties of EQUAL value to rent out until we pass away and each of our children would receive one to do as they please (keep or sale). We are using our conjoined finances/credit to make these purchases (at the moment I make more than he does and my credit is better but his property is valued more than mine).

When I voiced my concerns with the issue he got angry and shut down. I will admit I was starting to feel used and in that moment of frustration I popped off with “Well maybe we should just separate our finances again and do our own thing!” This made him more frustrated. The fact he hasn’t even tried to discuss this further has me feeling like we aren’t on the same page about our future goals and endeavors. And THAT is making me question whether or not I am overreacting or if I should cancel or even postpone the wedding until we figure this out! AITA?”

