Her Fiancé’s Mother Crashed Their Anniversary Dinner, And One Weird Comment Has Her Questioning The Whole Relationship

When you date someone, you essentially walk into another family.

And if you get married, that family becomes your family – for better, or for worse.

Sometimes, this works out well; other times, the ‘family’ you end up involved with can have you questioning whether you really want to be with your partner at all.

But if both partners are strong and united together in the face of all that ‘family’ brings, it might not seem so important after all.

You are your own family now, after all – and that should come before anything else.

Unfortunately for the woman in this story, the latter is not true – as she found out, at her anniversary dinner.

Read on to find out how her fiancé’s family not only crashed the party, but left her questioning her relationship entirely.

AITA for calling my fiancé’s mom “obsessed” with him at dinner in front of everyone? My fiancé’s mom always has to be involved in everything. Recently she invited herself to our anniversary dinner. We were celebrating four years together, but I was already a little irritable before the dinner started. Then she showed up in a white dress. Like a literal bridal white floor length dress and heels. She said she “wanted to feel pretty too,” so I was already biting my tongue.

Anyway, we were all talking and laughing, and then she cut me off mid-sentence to tell this long story about how when he was a baby he’d cry if she left the room. She said she used to sleep on the floor next to his crib. Okay, whatever. Then later she touched his face and said, “you’ll always be my favorite boy. No one will ever love you like I do.”

Everyone laughed it off, but I was stunned because it’s not even subtle anymore – it’s like she’s obsessed with him. I didn’t even think, it just came out of my mouth. I said “do you hear yourself? You sound obsessed. He’s your son, not your boyfriend.”

It was silent. Like fork hitting plate silent. His brother literally choked on his wine. His mom looked like i slapped her. She said I was being “disrespectful and dramatic” and started crying saying, “I’ve loved him longer than anyone” and “you don’t understand mother-son bonds.” He took her side. Said i was rude and “ruined the mood” and he didn’t even check on me when I got up and left. I caught an uber home.

He hasn’t texted. My best friend says I went too, far but I don’t know. It’s been two days, and all I feel is more angry. Like, am I supposed to compete with this woman forever? Be second to someone who acts like she’s his ex? I’m spiraling. Did I cross the line, or finally say what no one else would? AITA?

Sure, she could have gone about things with a little more tact, but it’s clear that this mom was clearly trying to mark her territory, feeling jealous because her son has a more important woman in his life than her.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit thought about this.

The mom’s behavior was totally unacceptable, and if her son can’t see that?

Well he might just be trapped in his mother’s web forever.

