Her Friend Mocked Her For Letting Her Boyfriend Order for Her, But She Clapped Back With The Truth About Her Relationship

At dinner with friends, this woman asked her boyfriend to order her meal—something he’s done since day one to ease her anxiety.

But one friend decided to turn that into a roast session.

After a few jabs too many, the shy one finally bit back—and hit a nerve that sent someone storming out.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for telling my friend I would rather my boyfriend order my food than a boyfriend who constantly cheats on me. I 25F am dating my boyfriend 26M and have been for almost 2 years now. People would describe me as a “shy” person… I call myself selective about who I talk to. I do have anxiety about talking to new people and ordering food. I don’t know why… but talking to new people or making new friends has never been easy for me. When my boyfriend and I first started dating I would ask him to go in and order food for me so I didn’t have to. Or I ask him to go into places because I don’t want to go myself. My friends and I went out to Texas Roadhouse. It was my boyfriend and myself. My best friend (Vanessa) I’ve known since 4th grade and her husband and then my friend (Sarah)I’ve known since freshman year of college and her boyfriend.

Something’s about to go down.

I told my boyfriend what I wanted and he went “I’ll have xyz and she’ll have xyz” and the waiter walked away and Sarah goes “Did you see the way the waiter looked at you? He probably thinks your boyfriend **** you because you wouldn’t order your own food” and I’m taken aback and say that’s a horrible thing to say. Vanessa says that’s not okay. It’s been about 10 minutes and We get our appetizers and she goes back at it. “Is he going to feed it to you as well” and my boyfriend Jokingly feeds me food. And goes “I’ll baby bird it to her if she wants” we think it’s funny but she clearly doesn’t.

Wowwww.

She goes on about how it’s weird I want to be treated like a child and how am I nurse if I have a phobia of talking to new people. I tried to tell her that’s completely different for me… I don’t know why but it is. That it’s probably a more awkward experience for them than it is for me. She Just keeps at it. Our food comes and my boyfriend cuts my steak for me (he usually takes the fat pieces because I don’t like it. I’ll typically do the rest) and she has a problem with that too. I eventually get tired of it and say “Well if my boyfriend ordering and cutting my food is worse than a boyfriend who constantly cheats on me, I’ll take it” she got up and stormed off and her boyfriend told me that wasn’t cool and he left. The rest of the dinner went great. Later that night I got a text in the group chat and she said she wouldn’t be coming around anymore unless I apologized. I told her that’s not happening… you alluded that I’m being hurt.

She can dish it but can’t take it. Figures.

I’m conflicted. I feel bad but I’m not going to sit there while someone says something that horrible. For all the people saying, I insinuated or made a false accusation of him being a cheater, she talks to us about him cheating every time he does it. He talks to my boyfriend and Vanessa’s husband about doing it … it wasn’t a lie, and it wasn’t to trying to spring on new information. She knows he’s a cheater. He knows he’s a cheater. We all know he’s a cheater….

Reddit had mixed takes, with some questioning her needs, and others pointing out that being constantly mocked for a harmless habit warrants some self-defense.

This person has a simple dialogue that could follow (and also votes NTA).

This person thinks the friend could just be jealous.

And this person says sure, it WASN’T her place, but also, get a grip.

Either way…

Maybe she can find comfort in the one thing her boyfriend never cuts…loyalty.

