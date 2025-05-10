Her Friend Wore A White Dress To Her Wedding, So She Did The Same Thing At Her Friend’s Wedding A Year Later

It’s a nice day for a…white wedding!

But only for the bride!

That’s the generally accepted idea about wearing white to a wedding…unless you decide to play by your own rules and tick some people off.

Did the woman who wrote this story do anything wrong?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for wearing white to my BFF’s wedding, but she wore white to mine? “Me and BFF let’s call get her “Whit” have been friends since middle school we are now 24. My wedding was last summer and hers was this summer. She was the maid of honor at my wedding and my dresses that the maid of honor and bridesmaids were supposed to wear were light pink.

That’s weird.

But Whit had other plans and bought her own dress and wore a white dress instead of the dress I got for her. When I came walking down the aisle and I saw her in a white dress I was just mad because it was my day. So after the ceremony I talked to her and she said “it’s my bestie’s day, I have to have some spotlight too.” I was so mad I just walked away and left it be cause I didn’t want her to ruin my day. A year goes by and she asks me to be her maid of honor and I said yes of course.

It was payback time.

Then the wedding comes around and I didn’t end up wearing the dress she told me to, I wore a white one to get pay back. She talked to me after the ceremony and said “why the heck are you wearing a white dress?” I said “ it’s my bestie’s birthday. I have to have some spotlight to right” and walked away. AITA?”

She deserved that!

I guess she didn’t like getting a taste of her own medicine…

