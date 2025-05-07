Her Friend’s Dad Knew About Her Tourette’s, But Still Wanted An Apology After A Tic Happened In His Presence

Stigma against people with disabilities is nothing new, but we expect it to happen less because of all of the awareness we have now.

So it makes this story especially shocking.

Check out what happened.

AITA for not apologizing for my Tourettes

I have Tourettes. Whenever I meet someone new I say the same thing: “Please don’t mind if I twitch and say or shout random things I have Tourettes.” It’s the first thing I say after introductions.

But that doesn’t guarantee acceptance.

I went to my friend’s (well call my friend A) parent’s house for breakfast this morning so I could meet my friends parents. A introduced me and I gave their parents my spiel. We sat down for breakfast. I’m twitching here and there and they seem fine with it until I shout “BEES” my friend’s dad L crossed his arms and stared me down. I continued to eat. He didn’t uncross his arms. He then piped up “Are you going to apologize?” And I looked around the table trying to figure out who he was talking to and then said “Me?” L said “Yes.”

Then things escalated.

I asked what for and he said “For your little display.”

I asked what he meant and he explained that I kept twitching then shouted bees. I told him I wasn’t apologizing for my disability. I told him I don’t feel as though I should apologize for my disability, especially if I’ve already explained what was going to happen. He kicked me out. As A drove me home they told me I really should have apologized and it was rude of me not to. Should I have apologized?

Here is what folks are saying.

Exactly. I hope she never has to deal with him or her “friend” again.

SO gross. I cringed. It made me mad.

Definitely. What a mess.

People like that are wild.

I bet he’s at least a boomer. Probably older.

See you never.

This guy needs to educate himself, and fast.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.