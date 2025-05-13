Her Friend’s Fiancé Staged A Kidnapping To Make A Memorable Proposal, But She Fought Back And Caused A Scene Thinking It Was Real

Public proposals often aim to be memorable, but not every plan lands the way it was intended.

When a surprise proposal turned into a scene that looked dangerously real, one friend reacted on instinct and things spiraled fast.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for destroying my best friend’s proposal because I believed she was being kidnapped? My best friend Emily (29F) has been dating her boyfriend Chris (31M) for about 4 years.

I (28F) love her to death and I’ve always supported their relationship even though Chris is eccentric. He loves surprises and stuff — think flash mobs and scavenger hunts that no one asked for.

So one day, something terrifying happened.

Anyway, I was visiting Emily. We were walking around catching up when this unmarked white van comes up next to us. Two masked men jump out and grab her. She begins screaming. I freak out.

So she acted quickly and effectively.

So I did what any sane, frightened human being would do. I grabbed my pepper spray (legal where I am) and yelled bloody murder and went wild. Sprayed one dude in the face, kicked another in the shin, and literally pulled Emily back by the coat while yelling for 911.

It turns out they knew the “kidnappers,” and this was all part of an elaborate plan.

Turned out it was Chris and two of his buddies. They were attempting this strange “prank kidnapping into surprise proposal” situation because Emily wanted a “proposal like in the movies.” Chris was yelling and crying over the pepper spray. Emily was scared while the cops arrived. It was chaotic.

As the dust settles, everyone starts to point fingers.

Now Chris is angry. He tells me I ruined the most significant moment of their lives and embarrassed him in front of everyone. Emily tells me she understands why I freaked out but wishes I’d read the room.

But she refuses to take the blame for acting like anyone else in that situation would.

But like — how was I going to know?? It seemed real. She was crying, they had masks, and IT WAS A LITERAL VAN! Everyone’s acting like I overreacted, but I genuinely thought she was being trafficked. AITA for spoiling the proposal?

She thought she was stopping a crime, not committing one against romance.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear Chris really didn’t think this plan all the way through.

This user lists more reasons why Chris should never be left to plan anything ever again.

When she said “like the movies” she probably didn’t have being thrown into a van in mind.

Regardless of what Chris had in mind, her instincts to protect her friend were right.

The only thing getting hijacked that day was the proposal itself.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.