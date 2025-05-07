Her Husband Does Almost Nothing To Help Around The House Or To Care For The Kids, Plus He Is Critical Of How She Does Things, So She Is Thinking About Filing For Divorce

When you are married, you will typically split up the household tasks like cooking, cleaning, paying bills, and caring for the kids somewhat evenly.

What would you do if your husband made you do everything, plus he was critical of how you did it?

That is the situation the wife in this story is in, and she is thinking about divorcing her husband because she is at the end of her rope.

Check it out.

WIBTA if I Asked My Husband For a Divorce? My husband (38) and I (36) have been together for 14 years, married for 11. We have two children, 11 and 8. The problem is, I feel as though I am a single Mom with the father/husband living in the home.

This is not how household chores should be handled.

Everything lands on me, running the kids to activities, paying the bills, cleaning, laundry, groceries, mowing the lawn… Everything except the cooking (I’ll admit I am a terrible cook!) falls on me. We both work full time, and twice a week I take my daughter to cheer practice until 7:30 and often times I’ll still have to come home and fix something for my son to eat. Meanwhile he will be either sitting in our garage or at our neighbor’s house, drinking and hanging out!

This guy sounds like a horrible husband and father.

Three weeks ago, I deep cleaned our home while he went golfing. When he got home, he told me to finish what I was doing and sit down to relax, he would deep clean our bathroom the next day (it was the only room I hadn’t gotten to yet). Well here we are 3 weeks later and it’s still not done. This is just one example of many broken promises of help from him. I am also tired of being critiqued and spoken down to for things I know I am doing correctly. I apparently do not load the dishwasher correctly or stir a pot of boiling noodles the way he thinks I should. I am a big Survivor nerd, and after being told that asking to watch the show live for 1 hour a week was “hogging the television” I started watching it on Saturday mornings while I drink my coffee.

She can do the laundry whenever she would like (or he can do his own).

Well, I then got told that I “start the laundry too late in the day” and “why don’t I start it as soon as I wake up?” He also thinks I should be up by 6:30-7:00, on weekends after handling everything all week. A few months ago my brother moved back to town. I took our kids and went to see him and his gf for the day. When I got home I got yelled at because I got home later than expected and didn’t have a dinner plan laid out for him. He sat and drank on the patio all day.

He sounds lazy, and like he may be an alcoholic.

Most recently he took a week off from work to take our daughter to competition. It ended up being only a 1 day comp and he very well could have gone back to work the next day. He’s done no laundry or any chores around the house. He’s sat and drank all week. I am depressed, overwhelmed and burnt out. WIBTA if I asked my husband for a divorce?

Divorce should be a last resort, but this marriage definitely needs help at the very least.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Filing for divorce is a hard decision, but sometimes it has to be done.

If she has already tried asking to go to counseling and taking other steps to fix their issues, maybe that is the only option left on the table.

