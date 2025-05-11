Her Husband Has Ruined Her Plans To Fit All The Activities In On Easter Weekend, So She Made A Plan To Put Her Foot Down

Being a mom often means having to plan everything for everyone, even your husband.

What would you do if your husband agreed to your plan but then did things to completely undermine it? Would you change the plan or stick to the plan no matter what?

This woman has made plans to fit in a lot of activities on Easter weekend, but her husband has ruined her plans twice!

Now she has made a decision about how to handle it, but she’s not sure if it’s the right move.

Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting my husband to choose our kids over his mom for Easter My husband booked a course for the Friday and Saturday of Easter weekend. He didn’t realize his mother’s birthday fell on Easter Sunday. Fast forward to March, I realized the dates were all lining up. I was trying to find a solution for him to do it all. His two-day course, an Easter dinner, a chocolate egg hunt, and a birthday dinner.

This woman’s in-laws live 2.5 hours away.

My in-laws live 2.5 hrs away. The Easter bunny comes for our two young kids (3 and 5) on Easter morning. So there is no way we can do a chocolate egg hunt and have chocolate for breakfast, then put them in the car for almost three hours so we can visit his mom on Sunday on her birthday/Easter.

She came up with a plan to please everyone.

I suggested we will have my family’s dinner on Saturday. Then Sunday, we can do Easter morning for the kids, and we can invite his family to come to us for brunch. This is so my kids can nap and sugar crashing can be dealt with accordingly. He agreed on the plan.

Her husband messed up the plan.

Then, last week, he told me he ‘forgot’ to invite his family here for Sunday, and now, his mom is expecting us there on Sunday. I said, “We have to do Easter morning with the kids on Saturday then, but you have your course, don’t you want to be here for that experience with the kids?” He said yes, so he will cancel the course, and since it’s enough notice, he will get refunded the cost.

He lied to her.

Today, a week before Easter, I was on the computer with his emails open. I saw that he just submitted the confirmation to attend the course next weekend. So, I know on Thursday, he’s going to lie and say he couldn’t get his money back, etc.

So she decided that they won’t go to his mom’s birthday dinner.

I know how this is all going to go as we have been together for 18 years. I’m ready to tell him that the kids and I will not be going to his parents house on Sunday, and we can visit the weekend after when we have less things going on. AITAH?

The big problem here is not inviting the mom to celebrate her birthday at their place. Next time, maybe OP needs to do the inviting instead of leaving it up to her husband.

That’s three strikes, he’s out.

