Her Husband Is Truly Passionate About Deep Scientific Ideas, But She’s Frankly Tired of Hearing About Them

AITA for not being interested in my husband’s interests?

He currently has been hung up on space and quantum physics. He often has passions for months at a time that he’ll go down a rabbit hole and research in depth. He gets very excited about it and I TRY to listen and give valid feedback. Depending on the topic I am more involved.

It starts to bleed into everything.

What really gets to me is when we’re watching a movie we picked out together and then he decides to give me a lesson on whatever he currently is on i.e. quantum entanglement or particle theory. He is excited about the topic and wants to share it. I get that. I feel bad cause I feel like part of being a good partner is listening and giving your partner space to share their interests. But first off he knows I’m not an auditory learner at all. And second I just legitimately have such difficulty understanding the topic at all and VERY little interest in it. And during a movie/TV??? We miss out on a lot of plot points. Have to back up. Then he goes on another tangent.

Yesterday it was about how elements are formed in a star……He explained the best he could. I did my best to understand what he was saying because honestly he was pretty high and not making that much sense. But then he paused the movie to show me a video on YouTube about it and I just couldn’t take it anymore. I said can I please just watch the movie. I’m not really interested in how elements are made and I just want to relax instead of trying to figure this out right now and he got really upset with me. He understands that a lot of people aren’t interested in it and knows I particularly am not.

I’ve told him previously if he wants to teach me and share we can do like a weekly little lesson where he has my full focus and he can talk about it and we can use paper or other tools/videos so I’ll understand it better. I told him I’d go to a Carl Sagan seminar with him.

It feels unfair for him to expect and demand interest from me for 20+ min at a time and for me to just listen for as long as he wants to talk about something he knows only he’s interested in. I just wouldn’t really do this word bombardment on anyone else not even him so is that an unfair expectation to have or AITA?

