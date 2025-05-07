Her Husband Was Running Late, So He Called Her To See If He Left His Wallet At Home. But Then He Got Upset When She Didn’t Find It Fast Enough.

When you have a small child at home, it is important to avoid waking them up unnecessarily.

What would you do if your husband overslept one morning and then got upset with you for not helping to find his wallet quickly enough after he left, so he barged in making noise that could have woken the baby?

That is the situation the tired mom in this story was in, so she got upset with him for the way he is acting, but now she is wondering if she was out of line.

AITAH for not “helping” my husband at 5am? Quick back story, my husband works early mornings often and gets called in a lot during the weekends. We have my 4 YO stepson and my 4 month old baby. When my husband works early mornings, he chooses to sleep in the living room so that his 100 alarms that he never wakes up to doesn’t wake up our son. Even though he does this, he still can’t get up on his own. I oftentimes wake up multiple times throughout the night because my son is a loud sleeper or because I need to feed him in the middle of the night. So, this morning I woke up around 4:30 because my son was being noisy and I assumed he wanted to eat. I got up to prep my pumping parts and noticed husband was still asleep, he had told me the night before that he wanted to leave at 5:30 to work but he wasn’t awake yet. Mind you, this is a problem for him because it takes this guy 2-3hrs to fully wake up, eat, and get ready.

Anyways, I woke him up at 4:50am and said he needed to wake up. He got up, didn’t eat, and ran out the house by 5:30am. During this whole time I was up with baby feeding him and changing his diaper, and then trying to put him to sleep which took nearly half an hour. At around 5:45am my husband calls me literally 2 minutes after I finally put baby to sleep and I was getting to go back to sleep. I was whispering on the phone because I didn’t want to wake my son, but my husband couldn’t hear me on the phone, so I slowly get up and quietly exit the room to talk to him. I was pretty annoyed at this point out of fear that my son would wake up.

My husband then tells me that he left his wallet and asked if it’s there, he seemed annoyed because I didn’t answer him right away. So, then I got mad and explained to him why I didn’t answer right away and to “give me a second.” He was quick to respond with an “**** you” and then hung up on me. I went back into the room and saw his wallet by his computer, I texted him that he was a jerk and that his stupid wallet was here. Literally 5 mins later, he barged into the house, keys rattling, opened the bedroom door and practically slams it behind him after grabbing his wallet. I was livid.

I blew up his phone with texts telling him that he’s crazy for barging in the room being loud and that he could’ve waken up our son after I specifically told him that I just put him to sleep. When he got home we continued our discussion and said a lot of horrible things, I’ll admit. But the points remain. AITAH because I didn’t help my husband look for his wallet after putting my baby to sleep? Or is he the AH because he was inconsiderate of our sleeping baby?

