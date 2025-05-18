Her Mom Wants Her To Meet The Latest In A Long String Of Boyfriends, But She Just Doesn’t Have The Heart for It

You know those people who are serial daters?

Like, they’re never single for more than a couple weeks?

Honestly, I’ve always found it kind of admirable; to be willing to put yourself out there over and over like that.

But it can definitely get messy.

AITAH for not wanting to meet my mother’s new boyfriend?

Prepare to take some notes.

Hi, I (f43) have a mom who likes to go from relationship to relationship. Since I was born, she has had 3 husbands and 5 boyfriends. H1 is my dad, H2 is still a part of my life, H3 died not long ago. B1 was dad’s best friend when I was a baby and it started the downfall of the marriage bc dad found out. B2 was kept a secret but we (my sis and I) got it out of her recently. B3+4 we lived with during dad and mom’s separation. She also dated H2 while married to dad. She also dated H3 while still married to H2. If you are confused, trust me, I was too.

Ok, forget the notes, we need some push pins and yarn.

Now H3 has died and she is on to B5. This is after briefly having a fling with B2 about four months after H3’s death. That’s when we figured out he was B2 not a different B. she let it slip. B5 happened 3 months after that fling and he is “wonderful, intelligent, kind, and caring” according to mom.

And it’s not like she dislikes mom.

You may wonder why I even have a close relationship with my mom after an obviously tumultuous childhood. Well, she is fun loving and caring and pretty joyful to be around. Obviously. Haha. So we ARE close and she spends a lot of time with me and my family. That’s why I might be an AH. I just don’t want to meet this guy.

This is still a new relationship.

It’s been 3 months since they got together. They have moved in together. She has tried to drop in with him many times, each of which I refuse to meet him. I’ve explained I’m not over H3. He was also wonderful, intelligent, kind, and caring. I am desperately sad about his loss. I just don’t have the emotional space for B5.

So, is anyone in the wrong here?

But mom says life is short, and I should be open to positive things instead of cutting people off and she keeps having nightmares about how separated we are now. So far, I have been firm, shutting her down each time and asking her to leave when she starts bringing it up. She often leaves crying. So that’s why I feel like an AH.

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

A lot of folks had been there.

This is a LOT to get invested in.

Mr. Right vs Mr. Right Now.

Here’s hoping they all find some peace.

It sounds like they need to try understanding each other a little better.

