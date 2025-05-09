Her Mom Wants To Invite Someone She Doesn’t Like To Her Wedding, But She’s Refusing To Invite Him

Here we go again…

It’s another story from Reddit about someone who is getting married…and for some reason, they’re not in charge of who’s invited to their wedding.

What?!?!

It’s so weird!

But it keeps happening over and over again…

Is this woman acting like a Bridezilla, or is her mom actually the one being unreasonable?

Read her story, and see what you think.

AITA for telling a family friend he’s banned from my wedding? “Me (19) and my boyfriend (23) have gotten engaged and have been planning our wedding. We’re very excited and have tried involving both families in the process as much as possible as we both come from big families who are very sentimental. In our culture, the bride and groom’s parents are given the opportunity to choose a handful of their own friends to attend. Friends who were there for them when we were growing up (who saw milestones, helped with school, babysat) to essentially just see the wedding as a kind of “full circle moment” and thank you for the input in our lives.

Here we go…

Now the fight started when my mom mentioned she invited some longtime friends. I frowned and told her directly I don’t want them at my wedding. She already had a group of close friends who have been highly involved in both our lives there, could we not just leave this couple out? She got upset and asked me why. I explained that a few years ago the husband was having a conversation with my father about adoption and stepfathers. I was standing with him ( I was probably 12 at the time. ) and he told my dad, “I don’t understand how anyone could look after another man’s child or love them as much as their own. They’re just lying. I would never look after a kid that isn’t my own or love them as much as my own sons.”

Here’s the kicker…

Now- it’s probably worth mentioning, my dad is my adoptive father. My biological father passed away when I was 2 and my step dad married my mother when I was 5. He’s always been “daddy”. No strings, no titles, no feeling like we weren’t blood. We were family. My dad can also not have biological children, so in his eyes, I was his daughter. My dad was taken aback at the statement and kind of stepped away. The friend realized he had made a mistake and started brushing it off. My parents are aware that since then I haven’t liked this guy, so why is it such a big issue that I don’t want him at my wedding? A place where I’m inviting the closest people to me and who hopefully won’t make me cringe when I look at wedding photos.

She’s made up her mind.

I relented after constant requests and told her the wife and the kids are welcome to come since I used to babysit them, but if this guy cannot stay at a far table he can’t come. She huffed and told me what was the point of inviting them if they didn’t sit at her table. I told my mother I’m not paying for people I don’t like and she called me unreasonable. We currently are snappy with each other and she keeps trying to bring up the topic. AITA?”

Insulting adoption is crossing the line.

Check out what readers on Reddit had to say about this story.

It is her big day, after all…

